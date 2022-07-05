Severe storms possible overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for increasing clouds today with a chance of showers this afternoon and evening, mainly over the south half of the area. A few thunderstorms are also possible, though the severe risk still looks very low at this time. Tonight into tomorrow, it’s possible these scattered showers and storms may lift north a little more, possibly toward Highway 20, though there remains considerable uncertainty just how far north the rain may go. In any event, the pattern is cleaned out tomorrow night and the weekend weather still looks fabulous with dry and quiet weather both days. Next week, a cold front arrives on Monday and may very well be our only storm chance of the week as seasonable temperatures in the low-mid 80s settle in along with mainly dry conditions. Have a great weekend!

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO