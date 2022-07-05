ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Severe storms possible overnight

KCRG.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCedar Rapids families scramble to find child care after cyber attack at school district. Hundreds, if not thousands, of...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Some rain possible today, mainly central and south

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for increasing clouds today with a chance of showers this afternoon and evening, mainly over the south half of the area. A few thunderstorms are also possible, though the severe risk still looks very low at this time. Tonight into tomorrow, it’s possible these scattered showers and storms may lift north a little more, possibly toward Highway 20, though there remains considerable uncertainty just how far north the rain may go. In any event, the pattern is cleaned out tomorrow night and the weekend weather still looks fabulous with dry and quiet weather both days. Next week, a cold front arrives on Monday and may very well be our only storm chance of the week as seasonable temperatures in the low-mid 80s settle in along with mainly dry conditions. Have a great weekend!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Storm Damage causing intermittent signal issues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday’s storm has caused intermittent signal issues out of our tower site. We have a temporary solution in place, but with it comes a weaker signal that is prone to glitches. We apologize for the inconvenience. We have a crew working on the issue.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WQAD

2nd derecho in less than a year rolls through Iowa, Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — It's official! Tuesday night's severe storm complex was a derecho. The powerful storm system comes less than a year after another strong derecho tore through the area back in December of 2021. What is a derecho?. A derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
KCRG.com

Dry start to your day, look for a few showers or storms later this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on quieter weather conditions today as last night’s storms are now well off to our southeast. In addition, it’s also cooler and should be a rather pleasant day for most of us with highs into the lower and middle 80s. We are watching some showers in eastern Nebraska and provided they hold together, may affect our area later this afternoon into tonight. There is little to no severe risk with this batch. Tomorrow night into Friday, we get one final round of thunderstorms, then things should be alright going into the weekend.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Storm clean up in Independence

Iowa women's basketball commit Ava Jones and family struck by car in Louisville. Lifelong friends Cade Obermueller and Gable Mitchell follow in their fathers’ footsteps. On Wednesday, the Cedar Rapids School Board held a work session to discuss the future of its School Resource Program. Students at Cornell College...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Fbi Agents#Fbi
KCRG.com

Monticello Man sentenced in November explosion

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 5th, David Costello was sentenced to an indeterminate term not to exceed 10 years. Costello was convicted of Arson in the second degree for a home explosion that occurred in Monticello back on November 17th. Court documents say he set off an explosion in...
MONTICELLO, IA
KCRG.com

Power companies apply lessons learned to latest derecho

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Robert Murphy lives in Hiawatha, and he got lucky when a derecho hit Iowa Tuesday night. “I really didn’t notice a lot, a little bit of wind, but it wasn’t too bad, " said Murphy. “I didn’t lose power. My son lives two blocks over here, he lost power.”
HIAWATHA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KCRG.com

Fire displaces family in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:00 am on Wednesday, residents in the 600 block of Wallgate Avenue noticed smoke and that their home caught fire. The family was able to evacuate the house with their pets. Firefighters on scene reportedly rescued one cat from the home. Officials reported severe...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids school district to meet about cyberattack

Cyber attack at Cedar Rapids Schools shuts down summer programming for the week. Hundreds of families in the Cedar Rapids school district no longer have summer programming this week due to a cyberattack. Iowa Supreme Court will not hear case regarding abortion 24-hour waiting period. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Remembering actor James Caan

Next week marks 10 years since two Evansdale girls were abducted. Next week marks a somber anniversary in the Cedar Valley. Boone, Iowa will soon be the home to the first Rail Explorers experience in the Midwest. Unemployment cuts in Iowa may hurt construction workers. Updated: 6 hours ago. Changes...
EVANSDALE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy