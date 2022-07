If you own a home or have thought about purchasing one in the last year or so, you no doubt know – it’s becoming increasingly difficult to afford one. Over the last few months, we’ve talked with several Fort Bend County residents who’ve seen their home appraisals increase by more than $100,000 in a single calendar year. While tax caps will help keep increases like that in check, it’s still an unsustainable trend.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO