Marshall County, MS

2 dead in double shooting at Marshall County, MS gas station

By Destinee Hannah
 3 days ago

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)— Two men have been shot at a gas station in Marshall County, Mississippi on Highway 72, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said the shooting happened at the M&W Quick Stop just after 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at 1048 US 72 in Lamar, Mississippi.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two men got into an argument inside the store when gunshots began to ring out.

Officers later confirmed the victims as Tarvis Shields and Demarcus Pate.

Demarcus Pate (left) and Tarvis Shields (right)

Deputies said Shields died at the scene and Pate was rushed to Regional One where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities didn’t say one man killed the other but they did say they aren’t looking for suspects in the two homicides.

Jerome Henderson said he knew both men and their families are connected.

“Whatever I say they look up to me and that’s what hurt me so had because I know both of them and I had love for both of them and they had love for me,” he said. “What the killing part about this is they were two sides the family of both of them are close to each other.”

Henderson said it’s a must for their small community to come together during this trying time.

“I would say to the family we just got hold on and ask God to lead us in the right way,” he said.

There is no suspect information.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s office said it will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss the shooting.

WREG has reported on two previous shootings in the county that has happened within the last two weeks.

WREG

Man pronounced dead after Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a shooting in Parkway Village Wednesday evening, police say. Officers were called out to 3900 block of Camelot Lane at 5:40 p.m. where they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. No arrests have been made. This […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mother mourns 4-year-old fatally shot in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A four-year-old child found a gun and pulled the trigger. Now his mother has a strong message to other parents, as she mourns his sudden death: Put the guns up. Tre Anderson was mesmerized with Spiderman. He begged his mom to let him sleep in his face paint and costume. “He called […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Fatal crash in Parkway Village kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a car wreck on Wednesday morning off Lamar and Knight Arnold after a driver hit a car and fled the scene. Police said that a hit-and-run driver struck a 2003 Nissan Altima and drove off. Police said the victim was taken to Regional One, but he did not survive his injuries.
MEMPHIS, TN
