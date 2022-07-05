2 dead in double shooting at Marshall County, MS gas station

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)— Two men have been shot at a gas station in Marshall County, Mississippi on Highway 72, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said the shooting happened at the M&W Quick Stop just after 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at 1048 US 72 in Lamar, Mississippi.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two men got into an argument inside the store when gunshots began to ring out.

Officers later confirmed the victims as Tarvis Shields and Demarcus Pate.

Demarcus Pate (left) and Tarvis Shields (right)

Deputies said Shields died at the scene and Pate was rushed to Regional One where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities didn’t say one man killed the other but they did say they aren’t looking for suspects in the two homicides.

Jerome Henderson said he knew both men and their families are connected.

“Whatever I say they look up to me and that’s what hurt me so had because I know both of them and I had love for both of them and they had love for me,” he said. “What the killing part about this is they were two sides the family of both of them are close to each other.”

Henderson said it’s a must for their small community to come together during this trying time.

“I would say to the family we just got hold on and ask God to lead us in the right way,” he said.

There is no suspect information.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s office said it will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss the shooting.

WREG has reported on two previous shootings in the county that has happened within the last two weeks.