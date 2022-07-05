Motorcycle driver charged with a DUI after crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man driving a motorcycle was charged with DUI in Spokane Valley on Sunday.

The driver, 58-year-old Michael Ruth, crashed near East Appleway Boulevard and Dartmouth Road.

A Spokane Valley deputy contacted Ruth and could smell alcohol from his breath. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says he had bloodshot and watery eyes and was slurring his speech. He also had what was believed to be a container of Fireball Whiskey.

Ruth fled the scene when he was asked to put his bike on the kickstand.

A witness said the bike flew past her at estimated speeds of 70 MPH, running a stoplight at Farr Road.

When Ruth crashed, he was unconscious and was seriously injured.

After investigations from the Spokane Valley Traffic Unit Technicians, it is believed that speed and impairment played roles in the crash.

When checking Ruth’s driving status, it showed that it was suspended third-degree and needed to have an ignition interlock device installed.

Ruth was not arrested but charged with a DUI, driving while suspended third-degree, and failure to have an interlock device installed.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.