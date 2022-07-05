ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmet County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Emmet, Hancock, Kossuth, Palo Alto, Winnebago by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Ida, O'Brien, Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Ida; O'Brien; Plymouth; Woodbury CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR ISOLATED FUNNEL CLOUDS THIS AFTERNOON As isolated showers and thunderstorms form along a weak boundary, situated across northwest Iowa and extreme northeast Nebraska, brief funnel clouds may be produced mainly during the development phase of the showers and thunderstorms. Any funnel clouds that develop are expected to be weak and not touch the ground. However, if you feel your safety is threatened, please seek shelter.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer, Butler, Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Warren; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR FUNNEL CLOUDS Current atmospheric conditions support the development of funnel clouds. Usually, these funnel clouds can form from showers and weak thunderstorms. These funnels are normally brief, drop only a few hundred feet from the cloud base, and rarely become a tornado or cause damage. However, if one is spotted, please immediately report it to the National Weather Service. If a tornado warning would become necessary, take appropriate action.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

NWS confirms tornado touched down in northern Iowa on Tuesday

EMMET COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday's derecho produced a tornado in northern Iowa, the National Weather Service in Des Moines has confirmed. The tornado touched down in Emmet County. It's rated as an EF-0. The tornado traveled 1.6 miles. Its path had a max width of 50 yards. The estimated...
EMMET COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM CDT Tuesday

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for parts of Southern Minnesota and North Iowa including Albert Lea and Mason City. An extension is rather likely sometime later today. Stay tuned to the weather today. Severe wind and heavy rain is the major concern.
MASON CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Winnebago County, IA
City
Ledyard, IA
County
Kossuth County, IA
County
Palo Alto County, IA
City
Hancock, IA
City
Leland, IA
City
Lake Mills, IA
City
Lakota, IA
County
Hancock County, IA
City
Forest City, IA
County
Emmet County, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
kicdam.com

Drought Continues To Expand In Parts of Northwest Iowa

Washington, DC (KICD) — The weekly draught monitor from USDA does NOT reflect the 2 inches of rain much of our region received Tuesday. The latest map released this morning shows 7 of the counties in the KICD Broadcast area having certain degrees of draught, and all of Osceola and Dickinson Counties now D-0 “abnormally dry.”
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Derecho leaves some crops in Kossuth County flattened

ALGONA, Iowa — Storms which rolled across Iowa Tuesday did some damage around Algona and in northern Kossuth County. The high winds downed branches all over town. One giant branch landed on the car of Brian Wilson, News Director at KLGA. The branch damaged his car so bad it wasn’t able to be driven. Charissa Mueller, […]
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Significant flooding in Albert Lea

Just how extensive was the flooding in some areas Tuesday night? Check out the view from Albert Lea where excessive rain stranded vehicles and flooded them out in the roadway.
ALBERT LEA, MN
kicdam.com

Serious Injuries Reported in O’Brien County Crash

Calumet, IA (KICD)– A rollover crash in O’Brien County early Tuesday morning sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. 21-year-old Avery Bush of Hartley was northbound on Highway 59 near Calumet when the vehicle is believed to have crossed the center line and started to enter the ditch when Bush overcorrected causing the vehicle to then roll over into the opposite coming to a rest on its top.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Palo Alto#Cdt#Mph
KCCI.com

Tuesday night storm damage destroys truck in Iowa

ALGONA, Iowa — The KCCI Storm Team 8 crew was near Algona on Tuesday night in far north central Iowa. Footage of a tree that fell onto a man's truck in that area can be seen in the video above. The owner of the truck spoke about the damage...
ALGONA, IA
KIMT

Semi accident on I-35 in Worth County

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – The Northwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company (NVFC) says it responded to a semi accident Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 35. NVFC says the semi was apparently northbound around 3:14 when a tire blew out near mile marker 217. The semi went off the interstate and over Hickory Avenue before coming to a stop in the east ditch.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Second Mason City man sentenced for Grundy County burglaries

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa – Trying to steal ATMs in Grundy County is sending a second Mason City man to prison. Brandon Wayne Hufstedler, 36, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary, and second-degree criminal mischief. He was sentenced as a habitual offender to a total of 15 years behind bars.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Winnebago County man dead following one-vehicle crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - A north Iowa man was killed Sunday in a one-vehicle crash in Winnebago County. The Iowa State Patrol said Troy Vaudt, 42, of Buffalo Center, died in the crash just after 4 p.m. Authorities said Vaudt’s vehicle rolled at County Road R20 and 390th St.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KAAL-TV

Man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cerro Gordo County

(ABC 6 News) - The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said a motorcyclist was airlifted to MercyOne after a motorcycle crash Saturday in Ventura. Deputies responded to a single motorcycle crash on Saturday just after 4:30 p.m. near 170th Street and east of Cardinal Ave., when deputies arrived they found the man unconscious and breathing laying in the north ditch.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Man dead after crash in Winnebago County

(ABC 6 News) - A Buffalo Center man was killed Sunday in a one-vehicle crash in Winnebago County. According to the Iowa State Patrol the crash occurred Sunday just after 4 p.m at County Road - R 20 and 390th Street in Winnebago County. The Iowa State Patrol says that...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Southern Minnesota News

Truman man critically injured when semi hits plow diverting traffic for work zone

Photo from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. A Truman man was critically injured last week when his semi crashed into a state plow that was diverting traffic for a portable work zone on I-90. James Dale Ratcliffe, 68, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries following...
TRUMAN, MN
kiwaradio.com

Hartley Man Taken To Hospital After Calumet Area Accident

Calumet, Iowa — A Hartley man was taken to the hospital after an accident at Calumet early on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 2:10 a.m., 21-year-old Avery Bush of Hartley was driving a 2003 Ford pickup northbound on Highway 59, at the southeast corner of Calumet.
CALUMET, IA
Jackson County Pilot

City put on alert Sunday afternoon

The city of Jackson was put on alert Sunday afternoon after local authorities received what Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken termed “a concerning report” from a local parent. Shortly before 2 p.m. this past Sunday, the local sheriff’s office learned an 11-year-old had reported a white male with...
JACKSON, MN
stormlakeradio.com

Body of Man Who Drowned in North Twin Lake Recovered

The body of a man who drowned in Calhoun County's North Twin Lake was recovered on Tuesday. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, the body of 26-year-old Pablo Arcos Alvaro of Rockwell City was located by a member of the Buena Vista County Dive team shortly before noon on Tuesday.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa planning for the next drought

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Iowa's drought conditions have improved overall compared to last year, but even with that low level of concern, the state is already planning for the next drought. They're hoping to create a long-term drought plan with help from Iowans. Unlike rain storms where water levels...
IOWA FALLS, IA
more1049.com

City of Spencer Rules Trailer Park Uninhabitable

Spencer, IA (KICD) — A letter to the owner and residents of the trailer park at 317 West 18th Street in Spencer says the Planning Department has judged the property to be un-inhabitable, and that it must be vacated. The original deadline was July 5th, with Planning Director Alec Schulz issuing a one-week extension. Margaret George attended Tuesday night’s council meeting to say she and 35 other families have nowhere else to go.
SPENCER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy