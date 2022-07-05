ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Haircut for Ukraine

By Arriana Williams
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14kCFS_0gVml6hc00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three years of no haircuts turned into a donation of more than $300 for Ukraine relief.

Raffle tickets were sold at the Champaign Rotary Club’s last meeting to cut the hair of incoming president Kenton Elmore. The group said that the fundraiser is just a start for money raised to help the Ukraine and the C-U community.

“From here in central Illinois, it feels like we’re helping with something,” Elmore said. “Even though it’s all the way on the other side of the world, the partnerships, the mechanisms are there to help us make that impact.”

Elmore said that cutting his hair was just a small price to pay to spread awareness and offer some type of help. The 20 inches of hair were also donated to Locks of Love.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Balloons Over Vermilion returns for sixth year

DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — 32 hot air balloons will take over the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville this weekend. Pilots from 14 different states will be with the balloons.  This is part of the sixth annual Balloons Over Vermilion event.  Pat O’Sgaughnessy, co-chairman, said this event really brings the community together.  “Our motto’s always been […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Baby coyote recovers at Wildlife Medical Clinic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Wildlife Medical Clinic at Illinois recently received two orphaned baby coyotes from a wildlife rehabilitator. In a Facebook post, the officials said both coyotes were born healthy but not thriving. One coyote did not survive her stay at the clinic, but the other one was able to return to the original […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thecentersquare.com

Downstate Illinois communities dealing with violent crime

(The Center Square) – Chicago may steal the headlines with the reports of violent crime, but there are some downstate communities dealing with a similar problem. Two more people were shot and killed in Peoria last weekend, and Decatur has set a record with nine murders so far this year, more than all of last year.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Lifestyle
Champaign, IL
Sports
State
Illinois State
Champaign, IL
Society
WCIA

Destination Illinois: Welcome to Amish Country

ARCOLA & ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — When you think of Amish country, you often think about a slower and more peaceful pace to life. The care and craftsmanship that go into Amish crafts, furniture, and of course the food, is of a higher level of quality. You also have to look out for the occasional horse and buggy out on the road. Douglas county, specifically Arthur, is where the hub of activities are. You have the famous Yoder’s Kitchen (more on that in a minute!), crafts, and antiques, but in Central Illinois, you can also add camels, zebras, and even dinosaurs to that list too!
ARTHUR, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Grain market collapse

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Grain markets, financials, energy stocks and much of the market fell hard Tuesday. After the July 4 holiday, investors began pulling money from the market on recessionary fears. “Anytime they are looking for inflation, commodities usually rally. So they’ll put money into those commodities,” said Kent Stutzman of Advance Trading in […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Community Counts: Horizon Health Foundation of East Central Illinois

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The need for mental and behavioral health services have skyrocketed in the past year or so. Much of that can be attributed to a vast array of challenges the world has faced. From a pandemic to a war across the world in Ukraine. But one non-profit wants access to those services […]
PARIS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Haircuts#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

New look coming to Champaign Biaggi’s

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Biaggi’s in Champaign is set to close soon for a nearly $500,000 renovation. Customers can expect to see new flooring, lighting and a brand-new color palette as well as a new bar. The remodel is expected to start on July 16 and the restaurant will reopen on August 6. Stay up […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Sunflower maze to bloom at Clearview Farm

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois is one month away from sunflower blooms. Clearview Farm in Champaign is ready for this year’s maze. In a Facebook post, the farm released their new maze design – the state of Illinois with major interstates. Jim Goss, the vice president of Clearview Farm, said the farm expects the sunflowers to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

City provides update on ambulance service

July 7, 2022 – The ambulance working group met again this week to discuss developments in the search for new ambulance services for Decatur and Macon County. The “invitation to submit proposals” sent out last week was well-received and a number of private companies expressed interest in serving the area. The group discussed which companies they heard back from and what additional information can be provided to aid those companies in putting together their respective formal proposals.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign Freedom Celebration down on volunteers, donations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign County Freedom Celebration was back for the first time since 2019. Committee members say volunteers really stepped up this year to help make it happen. After Monday’s tragedy in Highland Park, the University of Illinois Police released a statement that ensured the safety of all festivities. The celebration continued […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
WCIA

Decatur Ambulance Service provider search continues

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur announced at the end of June they will be replacing the Decatur Ambulance service provider. Since 2018, HSHS was their sole provider. The city said that an invitation to submit proposals was sent out last week, and it was well-received. A number of private companies expressed interest. “It was another […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Conservationists celebrate expiration of mine contract

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A decade-long fight against the construction of a coal mine recently ended in victory for those opposed to the mine’s construction. Sunrise Coal had been planning to build the Bulldog Coal Mine, which would’ve been Illinois’ last new coal mine, near Homer and Sidell. Community members formed Stand Up To […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

‘He had a very big heart’: Auto show to honor avid car fan

DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — This weekend, Amy Thompson is remembering her son, Colton Wright, with a car show at the Village Mall in Danville.  He was shot and killed by someone he knew while in Florida in December 2021. He was 24 years old.  Thompson said her son had a big heart and was caring, […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Top burgers, barbecue, sweet treats in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign has got your taste buds covered. Be a foodie this summer and discover more to eat in this vibrant food town. Whether it’s weeknight dinner or road-trip cookout, burgers are always a great choice on the table. Here are four quality burger places to fill your hungry stomach with roasted buns, juicy meat and thick cheese.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Investigators continue looking into cause of fire at AMC theater

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police and Fire are investigating after a fire inside a movie theater. Firefighters were called out to the AMC Theater on Meijer Drive around 9 p.m. last Friday. Employees found smoke in one of the theaters. They believed it was coming from a projector room. Champaign Fire Spokesman Randy Smith […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy