A wildfire in Central Texas has jumped a containment line prompting a call for residents in the town of Walnut Springs to evacuate. The town of 800 residents is located about 60 miles south of Fort Worth and 55 miles northwest of Waco. The Bosque County Office of Emergency Management said increasing and shifting winds caused the fire to jump a containment line this afternoon. The blaze dubbed as the Hard Castle Fire has burned about 470 acres and is said to be 40% contained.

WALNUT SPRINGS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO