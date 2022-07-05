ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

In Focus: Summerfest Parade Rolls Through Downtown Centralia on Independence Day

Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Summerfest Fourth of July parade rolled through the...

www.chronline.com

Chronicle

Chehalis Fest to Be Held July 30 in Downtown Chehalis

The 2022 Chehalis Fest will be held on July 30 in downtown Chehalis. Organized by Experience Chehalis, activities will be held throughout the day. The festivities will start at 8 a.m. with a blueberry pancake breakfast at the Lewis County Historical Museum. There will be a car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a kids zone and vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., a hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a live music event with a beer garden from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Prindle Street.
CHEHALIS, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lakefair is back! And (next) Friday is still Senior Day

After the COVID pandemic caused the complete cancellation of the 2020 festival and forced a diminished 2021 festival, the Capitalarians are back in force again. Beginning one week from today and running until July 17, there will be plenty of opportunities for us to enjoy the fresh air, yummy food, lovely arts and crafts -- and rides for all ages.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Cheese Days Plate Packed Full for This Weekend in Toledo

After more than a century of celebrating cheese, the charcuterie board of events slated for Toledo Cheese Days this weekend is packed full, with the event finally returning back to its full glory after a hiatus in 2020 and an abbreviated version in 2021. Because the Lewis County Senior Centers...
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

A Look Back in Time: Lost and Wounded Chehalis Boy Survives Journey Through Lewis County Woods

In July 1942, a Chehalis boy survived over 24 hours in the “wilds of western Lewis County,” treating himself for a severed artery. Chehalis resident Dick Mitchell, 17, was the son of Mr. and Mrs. C.R. Mitchell. He had been working with a crew to cut fire trails on Weyerhaeuser Company land when he became separated from the group. Mitchell had only a cross-cut saw and a first aid kid with him when he walked down the wrong trail, an error he didn’t realize he had made until it was too late.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
waheagle.com

Giant hogweed found in Cowlitz and Clark counties

Giant hogweed, Heracleum mantegazzianum, has been found in neighboring Cowlitz and Clark counties. Giant hogweed is a Class A listed noxious weed. Eradication of all Class A weeds is required by law. Giant hogweed looks very much like cow parsnip which is a common native plant. Giant hogweed grows much bigger with heights reaching 15 feet. The hollow stem is 2-4 inches thick and compound leaves can range from 2-5 feet across. Not only is it invasive, but its sap can result in severe and painful burning to sensitive people. Do not handle without gloves and protective clothing. While it is unlikely to be in Wahkiakum county, if you suspect this plant call Weed Control Supervisor Andy Lea at Wahkiakum County Noxious Weed Control (360) 795-3852 and they will investigate at no cost. Courtesy photo.
WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Culvert replacement will bring lane closures on US 101

Roadwork will create delays for drivers on Highway 101 just over the Grays Harbor County line as the highway dips into and out of Jefferson County near Queets. Alternating one-way traffic will soon be back on the section of US 101 at Steamboat Creek. Starting Monday, July 11, travelers will...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Report: Olympia-Based Businesses Receive Most of Thurston Strong's Business Grants

More than half of Thurston Strong’s pandemic-related business grants have gone to Olympia-based businesses as the city focuses on planning for longer-term economic resiliency, according to a recent report from The Journal of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater (JOLT). Olympia Economic Development director Mike Reid and Strategic Projects manager Amy...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Kenneth Henry Eric Schaefer: 1932-2022

Kenneth Henry Eric Schaefer, age 89, died on May 29, 2022. In 1997, he moved to Centralia from Lynnwood to be with his partner, Joyce M. Butkus. They later lived in the Stillwaters Estates Retirement Community in Centralia. Ken and Joyce Rice were teenage sweethearts in Kelso, living across the street from each other. When Ken went off to college, they drifted apart. Each married other people and had long marriages. Nearly 50 years later, they met again and found happiness in “the second time around.”
CENTRALIA, WA
pnwag.net

Washington Farming Community Must Be United

These are difficult days for the Washington farmer, but despite the many challenges, from Olympia, D.C. and of course Mother Nature, Rosella Mosby, president of the Washington Farm Bureau said it’s important that agriculture sticks together. She says there may be differences in the commodities grown between eastern and western Washington, but the farming community is one big family, a point she noted that is often forgotten.
OLYMPIA, WA
travelawaits.com

Why I Retired To A Small Town And What I Love Most About It

Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. When it came time to choose a retirement destination, my husband and I had different needs. He likes a bigger city atmosphere, whereas I had hoped for a small-town environment. We found the perfect fit in Steilacoom, Washington. Steilacoom is a...
STEILACOOM, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Donna Lorraine White Tippery: 1931-2022

Donna (Dee) Lorraine Coverdell, 90, passed away peacefully June 23, 2022, in Centralia, Washington. She was born on Dec. 7, 1931, at home on the old homestead in Toledo, Washington. She was married to Harlan White for 50 years and lived in the Centralia/Rochester area. Their various business adventures were dairy farming, the Pioneer Wheel Café, Mr. Dee’s Restaurant and the car wash and lube on Kresky, all in Centralia, Washington. She enjoyed her family, the beach, crocheting, painting landscapes, people and dealing cards at the casino.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Pe Ell Town Council Approves Police Contract With Morton

On Tuesday night, the Pe Ell Town Council voted unanimously to approve a new contract with the Morton Police Department to provide police coverage to Pe Ell. Pe Ell currently does not have a police force and the contract would ensure a police presence in the town. After councilor Michael...
MyNorthwest

Where did the NB I-5 congestion in Tacoma go?

The change was almost immediate. It was as if the Washington Department of Transportation just snapped its fingers or waved a magic wand. As soon as the new northbound lanes opened on June 26, the traffic just vanished. The new Interstate 5 lane configuration in Tacoma really seems to have...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

U-Haul of Military Family Stolen in Tumwater and Dumped Near Yelm

A couple reported a stolen U-Haul to Tumwater Police Wednesday morning after finding the vehicle missing from the parking lot of the hotel they stayed in. The Klingensmiths were traveling from the Bay Area of California to Port Angeles where husband Josh Klingensmith has been stationed for the U.S. Coast Guard. They had driven 12 hours and made their way to Tumwater before stopping at a hotel.
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

Noel Vazquez to Lead Centralia Tiger Girls in 2022

The Centralia High School girls soccer program has a new head coach, but it’s a familiar name. New skipper Noel Vazquez is a veteran of Lewis County soccer with an impressive resume at the 2B level. Vazquez has coached seven years at Toledo and built a program that has placed sixth, fifth and fourth in the state playoffs.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Levy Propositions to Appear on Ballot for August Primary

Two propositions put forth by fire districts will appear on Lewis County ballots in the August primary election, with one from Napavine’s Fire District No. 5 and one from Chehalis’ Fire District No. 6. The Napavine measure proposes a multiple year permanent levy lift. According to the informational...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

