In Focus: Summerfest Parade Rolls Through Downtown Centralia on Independence Day

Donna (Dee) Lorraine Coverdell, 90, passed away peacefully June 23, 2022, in Centralia, Washington. She was born on Dec. 7, 1931, at home on the old homestead in Toledo, Washington. She was married to Harlan White for 50 years and lived in the Centralia/Rochester area. Their various business adventures were dairy farming, the Pioneer Wheel Café, Mr. Dee’s Restaurant and the car wash and lube on Kresky, all in Centralia, Washington. She enjoyed her family, the beach, crocheting, painting landscapes, people and dealing cards at the casino.
