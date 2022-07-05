Firefighters battle car fire in Champaign, investigating cause
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are investigating after a car went up in flames in Champaign.
It happened on Grandview Drive near Birch Street next to Hessel Park Monday night. Champaign Fire officials said the following day they are looking into the cause.
No one was hurt in the blaze.
