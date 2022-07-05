ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Firefighters battle car fire in Champaign, investigating cause

By Arianna Williams
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xP6cz_0gVmkB4D00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are investigating after a car went up in flames in Champaign.

It happened on Grandview Drive near Birch Street next to Hessel Park Monday night. Champaign Fire officials said the following day they are looking into the cause.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mv45P_0gVmkB4D00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Investigators continue looking into cause of fire at AMC theater

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police and Fire are investigating after a fire inside a movie theater. Firefighters were called out to the AMC Theater on Meijer Drive around 9 p.m. last Friday. Employees found smoke in one of the theaters. They believed it was coming from a projector room. Champaign Fire Spokesman Randy Smith […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

State Police reveal new info about Route 47 crash

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Illinois Route 47 that left three people hurt on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection with Harvest Lane just south of the town limits and involved a semi-truck and a Chevrolet Express van. State Troopers said they […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Christensen Farms: No one hurt after barn fire

UPDATE: Officials with Christensen Farms said no one was hurt in the fire at their location outside of Kansas, IL.. Communications Director Amber Portner stated they are presuming the fire was started after one of their buildings was hit by lightning. They are waiting for investigators to announce the official cause. Portner said everyone got […]
KANSAS, IL
WCIA

State Police: 3 people taken to hospital after crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on southbound I-57 near Champaign. In a news release, troopers said their preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle, a 2013 Ford F150, was entering a construction zone when the vehicle changed lanes. The driver then lost control of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Accidents
Champaign, IL
Sports
WCIA

Champaign road closing for pavement patching

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing part of a street in Champaign later this week in order to complete pavement patching. Weather permitting, Cottage Court will close between White Street and Springfield Avenue on Friday and will remain closed all of next week. The street will remain open at White Street to allow access to local properties, but through traffic will not be allowed.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

State Police: Southbound I-57 reopen after crash near Champaign

UPDATE at 3:42 p.m. All lanes of southbound I-57 have reopened. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Southbound Interstate 57 near Champaign is currently shut down due to a crash. State Troopers said a crash happened at Milepost 238 and the crash resulted in people being hurt. All southbound traffic is being diverted off the road at […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

State Police: Three hurt in crash on Route 47

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were hurt after two vehicles collided on Illinois Route 47 near Gibson City on Wednesday. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. a quarter-mile south of the town. State Troopers said their preliminary investigation indicated that a van was traveling north on Route 47 in front of a […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WAND TV

All lanes back open after crash with injuries on I-57

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Police District 10 Troopers are currently on the scene of a personal injury crash at I-57 southbound at milepost 238. Police report all lanes are back open, but traffic is backed up in the area. This is a developing story, WAND will continue to update...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
Central Illinois Proud

Victim of deadly Bloomington crash identified

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The victim of a deadly crash in Bloomington was identified Wednesday. According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, the coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Jordan T. Cason of Normal. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 a.m. on June 24 near the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Man from Normal killed in crash after police chase

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has identified a man who was killed in a car crash following a police chase last month. Coroner Kathleen Yoder identified the deceased as 22-year-old Jordan Cason. She determined that Cason died from blunt force injuries caused by his SUV striking a power pole. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Lane closing on Champaign street for construction

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing one lane of a Champaign road this week in order to facilitate curb and gutter construction. The construction zone will be located on Town Center Boulevard between Moreland Boulevard and Neil Street. An eastbound lane of Town center will close on Thursday and will remain closed all of next week. Construction will end on Friday, July 15.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crews battle blaze and heat in downtown apartment fire

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a start to the day no one wanted in Watseka. When people living in an apartment downtown woke up to smoke filling their rooms. “It was difficult all around,” Nick Peters, deputy fire chief, said. The Watseka Fire Department got the call around 5:30 in the morning. They got […]
WATSEKA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Effingham Radio

Mattoon Daycare Provider Found Guilty Of Shaking Infant

A Mattoon daycare provider is guilty of shaking a 6-month-old in 2020. Carmen Petak was found guilty on one count of aggravated battery to a child. She was charged after police were called out in January 2020 to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center on a report of an injured baby.
MATTOON, IL
foxillinois.com

Arrest made in crash that seriously injured St. Teresa teacher

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man has been arrested after a two-vehicle crash outside St. Teresa High School in April. Decatur Police say a St. Teresa High School teacher, Amber Johnson, was seriously injured in the crash. Rashean D. Vorties, 27, was arrested on Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man dies of COVID in outbreak at senior living facility

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A COVID-19 outbreak at a senior living facility in downtown Champaign has the residents living there on lockdown. Inman Place, located at the corner of University Avenue and Walnut Street, is dealing with 13 cases, and one of the people living there, a former Champaign Police officer, has died from COVID […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Effingham Radio

Greenup Woman Injured in Traffic Crash in Cumberland County

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Gray 2014 Dodge Journey. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Ashley N. Kemper, a 28-year-old female from Greenup, IL – Refused medical attention. Unit 2 – Donna M. Glenn, a 71-year-old female from Greenup, IL- Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Shots fired in Campustown Monday evening

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Police confirm shots were fired near Locust and Green Street before 9:50p Monday evening. The University of Illinois Police and Illini Alert tweeted that they are asking those in the area to leave if it is safe to do so, or secure in place. Our...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man arrested in crash investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced that a man has been arrested in connection to a crash that left a teacher seriously hurt in April. Rashean Vorties was arrested on Wednesday for Aggravated Reckless Driving by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, which includes members of the Decatur Police Department and Macon County […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy