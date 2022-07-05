ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome, ID

Jerome robotics team seeking community’s help getting to global conference

By Zach Bruhl
kmvt
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Summit Strong Robotics team from Jerome needs your help to get to Oklahoma for the Global Conference on Educational Robotics. The conference brings together elementary, middle, and high...

www.kmvt.com

kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Riverence Clear Springs

Lift tower lodge in Ketchum offers transitional housing for people during housing crisis. The housing crisis in Blaine County is still causing headaches for the local workforce in the area, as city leaders scramble to find long-term solutions to the issue.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Changes for school lunch program loom for next year

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Changes are coming to the school lunch program for next year, as now people will have to apply to get a free or reduced lunch. For the past two school years, every child has gotten a free lunch. However, since Congress didn’t extend the child nutrition COVID-19 waivers, people will now have to qualify to receive a free or reduced lunch at their school.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Burley hires familiar name to coach boys basketball team

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Bobcats have a new boys basketball coach. While he may be a first-time high school head coach, he’s no stranger to Bobcat basketball. Burley has hired Brad Caresia to head their program. Mac Stannard, who helped lead Burley to a Great Basin...
BURLEY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

6 Events Happening in the Magic Valley this July Weekend

With a holiday on Monday, the week has been going by quickly and it is almost time for another weekend. Many of us may need a weekend to take it easy, relax, and try to catch up on sleep and chores we put off over the long weekend last week, but for those that want to get out and have fun, there is much to do around the Magic Valley. The only way to be bored in Twin Falls this time of year is if your goal is to be bored. Here are some of the events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Company Hides $2,000 And More East Of Twin Falls For All To Hunt

Treasure seekers in Idaho can now hunt for a box that contains $2,000 and other prizes and is reportedly hidden east of Twin Falls between Pocatello and Island Park. A real treasure hunt is underway in southeastern Idaho, and Magic Valley residents might not have to travel more than 115 miles or so to locate the stash worth more than $2,200. The Anderson Hicks Group of Idaho Falls created the treasure hunt, according to details shared at KSL.com. Along with $2,000, there is said to be tickets included to destinations such as the Idaho Falls Zoo, the local race track, and the Museum of Idaho, according to KSL.com.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls announces road closures for work

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Highway District announced Thursday morning they will be closing roads for upcoming road work. In a press release, they said the work will begin on July 11 on Blue Lakes Blvd S between Orchard Drive and 3400N to conduct a roto-mill and overlay project.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

National Park Service adds Twin Falls County landmark

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The National Park Service has added two local locations to the National Register of Historic Places. “The Idaho State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is excited to see recognition for the rich agricultural history in Twin Falls County,” states Jason Tippeconnic Fox, NRHP Coordinator.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
#Educational Robotics
kmvt

Rise of high school basketball in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When you think of high school basketball season, you typically refer to the winter months, but travel basketball clubs and high school teams like to keep their athletes going in the other seasons as well. Last week the College of Southern Idaho hosted a...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Buhl sweeps Wendell

Magic Valley native to take court for CSI this upcoming season. The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team has just four returning players for this upcoming season, and only three saw the court last season. Finding the "gems" in the Gem State. Updated: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:07...
BUHL, ID
kmvt

“Wake the Snake” set for Saturday in Burley

The Burley Bobcats have a new boys basketball coach. Magic Valley native to take court for CSI this upcoming season. The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team has just four returning players for this upcoming season, and only three saw the court last season. Finding the "gems" in...
BURLEY, ID
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
kmvt

Undercover Rupert operation results in five arrests

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rupert Police Department, in conjunction with nine other agencies, conducted an undercover sting operation resulting in the arrests of five people. 34-year-old Chase Quinton of Ogden, 40-year-old William Snyder of Pocatello, 65-year-old Joel Ramirez of West Valley, Utah, and 28-year-old Richard Castro of Hazelton...
RUPERT, ID
lincolnparishjournal.com

Local residents killed in Nevada crash

A Ruston family was involved in a fatal crash on Independence Day in Idaho, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police. On July 4 at 8:20 a.m., State Police investigated a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle on U.S. Highway 93 just north of Jackpot, Nevada.
RUSTON, LA
kmvt

Twin Falls Fire Department sees uptick in calls on 4th of July

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Fire Department has had an extremely busy 24 hours, as they have responded to 32 calls when their normal average is 18. Battalion Chief Mitchell Brooks says the Fourth of July is normally a busy day, but this year was extra busy.
TWIN FALLS, ID

