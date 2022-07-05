ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

New bridge construction underway near West Linn

By Gabby Urenda
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45PShV_0gVmk1KC00
The Oregon Department of Transportation announced construction is underway for a new bridge near West Linn. July 5, 2022. (Courtesy Photo: Oregon Department… Read More

Within 200 feet of pile driving, the sound level will be comparable to a noisy restaurant.

WEST LINN, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re travelling near the Abernethy Bridge piers in West Linn, you’ll see the first phase of construction of a major improvements project.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, crews have begun staging equipment for the I-205 improvements project. Drivers can expect to see “pile driving” at and around the Abernethy Bridge piers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through October.

The department says crews are mobilizing a “casing oscillator” at the construction site, which is used to drill large diameter shafts more than 200 feet, or comparable to a 20-story building.

“Once completed, the new shafts will support the foundations of the Abernethy Bridge to help it withstand a major earthquake,” said the Oregon Department of Transportation on its website.

Within 200 feet of pile driving, the sound level will be comparable to a noisy restaurant, added the announcement. At 500 feet and further from pile driving, the sound will be no louder than city traffic.

While noise from this activity will be disruptive in the immediate area, said ODOT, it is a safe and reliable method to ensure construction is structurally sound and seismically resilient.

Those concerned with the nighttime construction noise can call the 24-hour noise hotline at 503-294-2125.

“Community members should anticipate impacts to vehicular travel and to bike and pedestrian paths along OR 99E, OR 43, and Clackamette Drive. There may also be river impacts, such as no wake zones, around Abernethy Bridge during construction,” the department noted.

As construction on I-205 gets underway, ODOT cautions for everyone to slow down, stay alert and remember that crews want to stay safe each day.

“Working in construction zones is dangerous. You can help us by following all work zone signs and directions as we make Abernethy Bridge earthquake ready,” said the announcement.

Comments / 2

Bruster Coe
2d ago

Because they are going to set it up so you have to pay tolls. They will take all that money and it will go,,,, well it will just disappear I’m sure.

Reply
3
 

