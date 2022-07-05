ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

4th of July adds to overwhelming capacity at Twin Falls Animal Shelter

By Zach Bruhl
kmvt
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — All year, the Twin Falls Animal Shelter has struggled to keep up with the increasing demand for its relocation service. And this weekend, things got worse. The Fourth...

www.kmvt.com

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Scared Dogs and Pets Escape in Twin Falls: Is Yours at Home?

The fourth of July has come and gone and many of us drank too much, ate too much, set off fireworks, and enjoyed time with our friends and family. The holiday is a nice break from work and a way to enjoy the summer and our great country. Parades, fireworks, cookouts, the lake, and the river, there is much to enjoy about having the day off to celebrate America, but there is one major negative that takes place every year, and this year is no different.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Food conditioned bears reported in local campgrounds

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is warning campers of food-conditioned bears in Wood River Valley and Fairfield campgrounds. Reports came into the department over the Fourth of July weekend of black bears getting into campsites in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and in the Fairfield Ranger District.
FAIRFIELD, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

6 Events Happening in the Magic Valley this July Weekend

With a holiday on Monday, the week has been going by quickly and it is almost time for another weekend. Many of us may need a weekend to take it easy, relax, and try to catch up on sleep and chores we put off over the long weekend last week, but for those that want to get out and have fun, there is much to do around the Magic Valley. The only way to be bored in Twin Falls this time of year is if your goal is to be bored. Here are some of the events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Riverence Clear Springs

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Buhl is touted as the trout capital of the U.S., and one hatchery finds itself at the epicenter of Idaho’s trout production. This week’s salute to Idaho agriculture takes us to Riverence Clear Springs. Each year, Riverence Clear Springs in Buhl produces and...
BUHL, ID
kmvt

Reading with Drag event back on after cancellation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Reading with Drag Story time is back on after being fully canceled last month. The event will take place July 17 at Mary Alice Park in Twin Falls. At the venue, local drag stars will be reading and giving away LGTBQ children’s books to the local public.
TWIN FALLS, ID
#Animal Shelters#Relocation Service#4th Of July#Dog
KIVI-TV

CSI and Twin Falls host fireworks display

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The City of Twin Falls is partnering with the College of Southern Idaho to host a free fireworks display on July 4. The show will close down Cheney Dr and North college road between Blue Lakes Blvd and Washington St. This 20 minute display will have over 1,500 individual effects and is one of the larger shows for the annual event. The show is put on by Lantis Fireworks.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Park in Twin Falls Closed Due to Vandalism?

During the summer, parents are often looking for ways to get their kids out of the house to get some fresh air, some peace of mind, and to use up all that pent-up energy. There are multiple ways to do this. You can have them play in the yard, take them to a friend's house, or by going to a park. When it comes to parks, there is a hidden gem in Twin Falls, that many parents enjoy taking their kids to. The park is more unique than any other in the area and is a local favorite. The park is Mary Alice Park and it may be forced to close its gates soon due to vandalism and theft.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Why Restaurants in Twin Falls Need to Stop Closing Early

Twin Falls is a great place to live and raise a family. There is much to do outdoors, the mountains are close, there isn't much traffic, and it is relatively a safe place to live. One thing about Twin that doesn't take long to figure out is that there are many eating options and some great local places to eat. Trying to figure out where to eat can often be tough as there are many delicious options in the area. One negative to living in Twin and having all these great restaurants is that many of them close far too soon. Sundays are the worst when it comes to searching for a place to eat, and at night it isn't much better. Are the restaurants in Twin Falls closing too soon and should they extend their hours?
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

National Park Service adds Twin Falls County landmark

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The National Park Service has added two local locations to the National Register of Historic Places. “The Idaho State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is excited to see recognition for the rich agricultural history in Twin Falls County,” states Jason Tippeconnic Fox, NRHP Coordinator.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Company Hides $2,000 And More East Of Twin Falls For All To Hunt

Treasure seekers in Idaho can now hunt for a box that contains $2,000 and other prizes and is reportedly hidden east of Twin Falls between Pocatello and Island Park. A real treasure hunt is underway in southeastern Idaho, and Magic Valley residents might not have to travel more than 115 miles or so to locate the stash worth more than $2,200. The Anderson Hicks Group of Idaho Falls created the treasure hunt, according to details shared at KSL.com. Along with $2,000, there is said to be tickets included to destinations such as the Idaho Falls Zoo, the local race track, and the Museum of Idaho, according to KSL.com.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Buhl’s Sagebrush Days gets underway with a Fourth of July parade

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A holiday tradition in Buhl is taking over the town all weekend. Sagebrush Days 2022 is in full swing Monday with the Fourth of July parade. “It’s just a little piece of Americana that’s still here,” said parade organizer Richard White. Last...
BUHL, ID
kmvt

Idahoans flock to Rupert for annual Fourth of July parade

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rupert’s annual Fourth of July parade had it all, from classic cars to cheerleaders and fire trucks. “It’s just great to see the whole community come out and support the activities of the Fourth of July,” said Dan Gammon, with the Kiwanis Club.
RUPERT, ID
kmvt

Changes for school lunch program loom for next year

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Changes are coming to the school lunch program for next year, as now people will have to apply to get a free or reduced lunch. For the past two school years, every child has gotten a free lunch. However, since Congress didn’t extend the child nutrition COVID-19 waivers, people will now have to qualify to receive a free or reduced lunch at their school.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Undercover Rupert operation results in five arrests

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rupert Police Department, in conjunction with nine other agencies, conducted an undercover sting operation resulting in the arrests of five people. 34-year-old Chase Quinton of Ogden, 40-year-old William Snyder of Pocatello, 65-year-old Joel Ramirez of West Valley, Utah, and 28-year-old Richard Castro of Hazelton...
RUPERT, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

You Need to Ride This Train a 4 Hour Drive From Twin Falls

A few weeks before Christmas it becomes the Polar Express. A few weeks before Halloween it operates as a ghost train. On some weekends, train robbers appear on board. These are all some of the roles played by the train at the Nevada Northern Railway in Ely. I had a wonderful time riding the train last week. The trip took about two hours. The air was dry and the breeze was cool and it was one of the most relaxed mornings I’ve had in years!
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Crews respond to incident at Evel Knievel Jump Site

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Police are investigating an incident Tuesday night at the Evel Knievel Jump Site. KMVT spoke with Twin Falls County Sgt. Ken Mencl, whose team assisted with the rescue of a man who went over the edge. The circumstances surrounding the event are unclear.
TWIN FALLS, ID

