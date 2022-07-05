ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haltom City, TX

Neighbors say victim in Haltom City shooting had 'huge heart'

 2 days ago
HALTOM CITY, Texas — Haltom City neighbors tell us Amber Tsai was known to have a huge heart. “Your life, you can’t replace, she’s gone,” said Mabel Figueroa. Mabel is a neighbor and friend, who says she was ducking for cover when the shootout happened....

