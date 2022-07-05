ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigators say fireworks caused large house fire in Slavic Village

By Maia Belay
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Children playing with fireworks led to a massive house fire in Cleveland’s Slavic Village overnight according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

“There were reports that kids had been using fireworks there and you could see the casings … where the fire had been on the porch,” said Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Division of Fire. “Our fire investigators determined that was the cause of that fire.”

When crews arrived on scene at East 71st near Fleet the vacant home was fully engulfed. Video captured by first responders and posted to social media showed flames shooting out of the house endangering the occupied house next door.

‘It was eerie’: Video shows moments after plane crashes into Akron parking lot

“That raises the safety concern for us … we had a lot of firefighters working on the second floor of a damaged structure that’s dangerous work for us,” said Norman.

A mother and son who live next to the vacant property managed to escape unharmed as flames spread to their home.

“We heard a loud boom and then … there was flames everywhere it ignited immediately,” said homeowner Felicia Ivery. “Horrifying, horrifying I wouldn’t want anybody to relive that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZpzV_0gVmjeVN00
WJW photo

Lieutenant Norman said fire crews responded to 300 runs or calls for service following the Fourth of July, including one just prior to the vacant house fire involving a person suffering a blast injury that caused fingers to be “blown off.”

“I’ve never been a fan of fireworks I mean, and this proves my point right here,” said Ivery. “I always had a fear that due to carelessness somebody would set somebody’s home on fire and here I’m living it.”

Ivery said everything inside her home of six years is replaceable and she’s thankful her son and cat managed to get out.

Jayland Walker reportedly part of another police pursuit less than 24 hours before death

“We could feel the heat and just the side of my house was ignited so we could feel the heat just trying to get down the stairwell to get out,” said Ivery. “For the children that thought this was so funny, not funny, not funny. Wherever your parents is at I hope they get a hold of you because this is nothing to play with at all.”

It was not immediately clear if the children involved had been identified or if they could face criminal charges.

Cleveland.com

Man found shot to death in Akron driveway

AKRON, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon in the driveway of a home in the Kenmore neighborhood, police say. Police say a person passing by the home on the 2200 block of Sixth Street saw the victim’s car parked on the street, riddled with bullet holes and its glass shattered. A relative of the victim arrived and then called police.
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Canton Police: Man shot to death on front porch

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)- Canton Police are asking the public for information after a man was shot to death Thursday night. Several calls to 911 reported gun fire in the 1800 block of 4th Street N.W. According to police, when officers arrived they found 45 year-old Craig Blackshear unresponsive on the...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland firefighters battle large fire in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters responded to a business fire in Slavic Village Wednesday morning. The fire started around 9 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Mead Avenues. The business is JBI Scrap Processors. Large black clouds of smoke could be seen for miles. A Cleveland fire official...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Man arrested for allegedly firing gun near boaters: I-Team

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a 30-year-old man was arrested after police say he was shooting in the vicinity of boaters in Sandusky. According to Sandusky police reports, Devon King, was arrested on two gun related charges around 5:30 Thursday evening after police responded to reports of gun shots near the sailing club and Battery Park.
SANDUSKY, OH
cleveland19.com

2 shooting victims found after car accident on I-71 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said two shooting victims were found inside a car on I-71 Southbound Wednesday evening. According to officials, the driver crashed near W. 25th Street around 10:30 p.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, they discovered the male passenger and the male driver were...
CLEVELAND, OH
