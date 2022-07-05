Traffic blocked for miles on I-90 from semi after storm

Severe storms with strong winds and heavy rainfall left power outages, tree damage, and structure damage in their wake in Mitchell and our listening area. The National Weather Service says the storm has been termed a derecho due to the track distance and width criteria, along with the high winds. The highest recorded winds in our region were 99 mph near Howard and 96 mph in Huron. Mitchell received nearly an inch of rain, and wind gusts topped 70 mph. 60-80 mph winds were reported throughout South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Iowa.
