Traffic blocked for miles on I-90 from semi after storm

HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — The business strip along Highway 34 in Howard, South Dakota took a beating yesterday. Strong winds knocked over two liquid fertilizer tanks at the Howard Farmers Coop. Luckily they were empty at the time but all three tanks are dented and will have to be replaced. Two other buildings are also damaged, but nobody was hurt in part, because the manager says he learned a lesson from the storm on May 12th.

HOWARD, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO