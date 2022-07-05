ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

Border Patrol arrests five gang members, sex offender

By Alejandra Yanez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLcO4_0gVmiuPy00

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Customs and Border Protection have arrested five gang members and a sex offender since the beginning of the month.

Suspect wanted in Pharr diesel theft case

On July 1, Harlingen Border Patrol arrested a Salvadoran man who claimed to have served 12 years incarceration for aggravated robbery in his home country and his affiliation to the 18 th Street gang.

The man was arrested at the Harlingen International Airport.

McAllen Border Patrol agents apprehended three Salvadoran Mara Salvatrucha gang members, also known as MS-13.

In 2010 one of the gang members was convicted of assault and sentenced to seven months confinement in Maryland.

Another served two years confinement for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Houston. He was subsequently expelled from the United States in 2021.

Agents also arrested a Mexican Valluco gang member near Hidalgo.

The migrant was sentenced to 40 days for larceny and public order crimes. He was also sentenced to 157 days confinement for being present in the U.S. after deportation.

‘Old feud’ considered potential motive in homicide investigation

Border Patrol also apprehended a group of six migrants near Mission.

Among the group was a Mexican national who was sentenced to 29 months incarceration for criminal sexual conduct in Michigan and was subsequently removed from the U.S. in Brownsville in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Brownsville man sentenced for transporting migrants in “near-freezing” trailer

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was sentenced after pleading guilty to a smuggling incident involving “dangerous and life-threatening conditions.” Carlos Alberto Avila, 39, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for transporting over 20 migrants in a trailer that was near-freezing in temperature, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Man pleads guilty to smuggling migrants in a FedEx trailer

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCental) — A Houston man pleaded guilty to smuggling 20 migrants in a locked FedEx trailer. Vince Ruiz III pleaded guilty to one count of transporting illegal aliens within the United States, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice. Ruiz admitted to...
EDINBURG, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Smuggler sent to prison for transporting 26 in a locked near-freezing trailer

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX -- A 39-year-old Brownsville man has been ordered to federal prison for smuggling individuals in a scheme that involved dangerous and life-threatening conditions, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Carlos Alberto Avila pleaded guilty Jan. 6, 2022. Today, U.S. District Judge David S. Morales ordered Avila to...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ValleyCentral

Man charged with stealing over $3k worth of diesel

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of diesel theft is in custody, according to Pharr police. Marcos Escobar, 50, turned himself in to authorities on Thursday. Escobar was charged with theft of petroleum product, a state jail felony, according to the Pharr Police Department. Escobar was identified as a suspect in a diesel theft […]
PHARR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Houston, TX
Pharr, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Edinburg, TX
State
Maryland State
State
Texas State
City
Pharr, TX
City
Hidalgo, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

Two arrested for aggravated kidnapping, police say

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a man and woman on charges of aggravated kidnapping. Josue Eduardo Garcia-Mendoza, 21, and Stephanie Guadalupe Pena, 21, were arrested on one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of smuggling of a person, according to a post by Edinburg PD. Around...
EDINBURG, TX
kgns.tv

Car and body found in Tamaulipas, possibly linked to missing Texas woman

TAMAULIPAS, Mex. (KGNS) - An investigation is underway in Tamaulipas, Mexico after a body and car are found in a ditch. According to the media outlet, El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo, a red SUV was found in a ditch near Puente Y on Lázaro Cárdenas highway. Tamaulipas officials found a deceased person inside the SUV believed to be a missing Texas woman, 68-year-old Maria Espinoza de Salinas from Roma, Texas.
ROMA, TX
kurv.com

Suspect In Theft Of Border Wall Panels Has Initial Court Hearing

A man accused of stealing nearly $1 million worth of steel border wall panels was ordered back into custody after his initial court hearing on charges contained in a federal theft indictment. Juan Nestor Rojas, who was arrested this week, is charged in the theft of more than 100 border...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas governor orders troopers, Guard members to return migrants to border crossings

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered state troopers and Texas National Guard troops to return undocumented migrants back to the border, but migrant advocates tell Border Report that would be a violation of powers because federal authorities are tasked with the transport of those who are illegally in the country, and they worry about this prompting racial profiling.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gang Members#Street Gang#Deportation#Violent Crime#Harlingen Border Patrol#Salvadoran#Mexican Valluco#Nexstar Media Inc
Woodlands Online& LLC

Smuggler imprisoned after woman left on the side of the road

VICTORIA, TX -- A 43-year-old non-U.S. citizen illegally residing in Mission has been sent to prison for conspiracy to commit hostage taking which resulted in death, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Nelson Bahena-Garcia pleaded guilty Nov. 2, 2021, admitting the victim died during the smuggling incident. Today, U.S. District...
VICTORIA, TX
ValleyCentral

Suspect wanted in Pharr diesel theft case

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Pharr Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for diesel theft. Marcos Escobar, 50, has been identified as a suspect involved in a diesel theft case that was reported last month. Police believe that there may be more suspects involved.
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Brownsville Police Department investigating two unrelated shootings

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating two unrelated shootings that happened Tuesday. The two victims involved are in stable condition, according to a press release from the Brownsville Police Department. On Tuesday at approximately 8:00 p.m., Brownsville police responded to Valley Regional Medical Center where they met with an 18-year-old...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
kurv.com

Investigators Still Searching For Killer Of 18-Year-Old From Harlingen

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department has turned a homicide investigation over to Harlingen police after it was determined the deadly shooting happened just inside the Harlingen city limits. It was early Tuesday morning when shots rang out from one vehicle targeting people in another vehicle as they drove on the westbound frontage road of I-2 near Bass Boulevard.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Skateboarder hit by truck dies from injuries

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police confirmed on Thursday a traffic fatality on the 800 block of North Closner Boulevard. Police said around 10 p.m. they were called in reference to an accident involving a Ford F-250 truck and a man on a skateboard. When officers arrived at the...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol agents encounter over 400 migrants

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents encountered 403 migrants in three large groups and disrupted two human smuggling events over the weekend. The agency’s news release said RGV agents encountered three large groups totaling 403 migrants in Starr County. CBP said the groups...
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Documents: Man slices woman’s neck with pocket knife

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man accused of slicing at a woman’s neck with a pocket knife was arrested. On June 20, Antonio Rodriguez, who is also known as Tony Black, was accused of an aggravated assault, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral. The victim reported she was at the 1100 block […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Driver dies in Rio Grande City head-on crash

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a woman. Texas DPS is investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Woods Brothers Road North of La Sagunada Road in Starr County.
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
ValleyCentral

Man in custody for theft of property, traffic warrants

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police have a man in custody for theft of property, robbery, and outstanding traffic warrants. According to police, Gabriel Kisbel Trejo, 32 was apprehended on July 5 for theft of over $100, a warrant for robbery, and three traffic warrants. Police said on June...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy