Border Patrol arrests five gang members, sex offender

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Customs and Border Protection have arrested five gang members and a sex offender since the beginning of the month.

On July 1, Harlingen Border Patrol arrested a Salvadoran man who claimed to have served 12 years incarceration for aggravated robbery in his home country and his affiliation to the 18 th Street gang.

The man was arrested at the Harlingen International Airport.

McAllen Border Patrol agents apprehended three Salvadoran Mara Salvatrucha gang members, also known as MS-13.

In 2010 one of the gang members was convicted of assault and sentenced to seven months confinement in Maryland.

Another served two years confinement for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Houston. He was subsequently expelled from the United States in 2021.

Agents also arrested a Mexican Valluco gang member near Hidalgo.

The migrant was sentenced to 40 days for larceny and public order crimes. He was also sentenced to 157 days confinement for being present in the U.S. after deportation.

Border Patrol also apprehended a group of six migrants near Mission.

Among the group was a Mexican national who was sentenced to 29 months incarceration for criminal sexual conduct in Michigan and was subsequently removed from the U.S. in Brownsville in 2020.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.