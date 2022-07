GRAHAM, N.C. — On Wednesday, it was reported to Graham Police Officers that someone had struck the fence surrounding the statue in Court Square. The hit and run crash occurred at 4:26am on July 4th. Cameras in the area captured the collision, a low speed impact where the driver may have been impaired. At this time it does not appear to be intentional. The vehicle, appearing to be a white pickup truck with ladder racks, left the scene after the collision.

GRAHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO