Polis orders flags lowered to honor victims of Highland Park parade shooting

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
A community member organizes abandoned belongings the day after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, U.S. July 5, 2022. REUTERS/Cheney Orr CHENEY ORR

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Saturday to honor the seven people fatally shot on Monday during a Fourth of July parade in Illinois.

Polis' order follows a proclamation made by President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

The order applies to all flags at the White House, at public buildings and grounds, military posts and naval stations and naval vessels, as well as the country's embassies and other facilities abroad.

Authorities arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting that left seven people dead and injured more than 30 others.

At Least 6 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire at July 4 Parade in Highland Park, Illinois

At least 24 people have been injured and six are dead after a shooter opened fire at a July 4th parade in the central business district of Highland Park, a suburb in Illinois. In a press conference Monday afternoon, police said that the suspect — described as a white male, approximately 18-20 years old, with longer black hair, a small build, and wearing a white or blue T-shirt — is at large.
The Independent

Robert Crimo: Person of interest identified in Highland Park July 4th mass shooting

A person of interest has been identified in the mass shooting at the Highland Park 4th of July parade. Police named Robert E Crimo III, 22, who goes by Bobbie, as a person of interest. He was arrested several hours later driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with an Illinois plate. Highland Park Police commander Chris O’Neil said earlier that he was armed and dangerous. An online profile matching Mr Crimo’s age and description appeared to show he is a musician who performs under the name Awake the Rapper. At least six people were killed and dozens...
Axios

What politicians are saying after Highland Park shooting

Officials weighed in on the Highland Park tragedy yesterday with pointed statements about gun policy and mental health. Within hours, the shooting became the latest fodder for the ongoing political debates on gun rights and the causes of gun violence. President Joe Biden: "Jill and I are shocked by the...
Joe Biden
Jared Polis
The Independent

Highland Park set tight gun limits long before parade attack

In a state with some of the country’s toughest gun regulations and a city that bans semi-automatic weapons, Dana Gordon still feared a mass shooting could happen here. Gordon, a Highland Park resident and an anti-gun violence activist, knew the familiar questions from victims of mass shootings across the country — how could such violence could come to their school, their supermarket or movie theater, their city.
US News and World Report

Biden Orders Flags Be Flown at Half-Staff After Highland Park Shooting

President Joe Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, following a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, where authorities say a gunman killed six people and injured dozens. Biden ordered that flags at all public buildings and grounds, military posts and naval...
CBS Denver

Aurora woman grazed by celebratory 4th of July gunfire

An Aurora woman's close call is a reminder that shooting a gun into the air can have deadly consequences. Amid the fireworks and fun on the 4th of July, a woman was grazed by a stray bullet that fell from above her. Her injuries are minor and she did not have to be taken to the hospital. Police are urging people to avoid celebratory gunfire because the bullets do come back down to earth and hit roofs, cars, and sometimes people. 
BBC

Highland Park shooting: Man arrested after 4 July mass shooting

US police have arrested a suspect after six people were killed in a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Robert E Crimo III, 22, was detained after a brief chase, police said. The gunman climbed on to a roof, shooting randomly at spectators using a...
NBC News

Democrats call for more action on gun safety after Highland Park mass shooting

In the wake of the latest deadly mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, Democrats are calling for tighter gun restrictions less than two weeks after Congress passed a bipartisan bill in response to the Uvalde elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. NBC News’ Allie Raffa explains what action Democrats are calling for and whether lawmakers say this mass shooting could have been prevented. July 6, 2022.
Natasha Lovato

Dads of Castle Rock, Parker, and Elbert County announce 3rd Bike Run

(Castle Rock, Colo.)Dads of Castle Rock,Dads of Parker, and Dads of Elbert County will host a motorcycle ride to help raise money for their nonprofit work. These nonprofit groups help to raise money for community members who need help with living expenses, transportation expenses, hospital bills and more. The Dads also donate to help survivors of disasters such as the Marshall Fire in December 2021.
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

