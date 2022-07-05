Polis orders flags lowered to honor victims of Highland Park parade shooting

A community member organizes abandoned belongings the day after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, U.S. July 5, 2022. REUTERS/Cheney Orr CHENEY ORR

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Saturday to honor the seven people fatally shot on Monday during a Fourth of July parade in Illinois.

Polis' order follows a proclamation made by President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

The order applies to all flags at the White House, at public buildings and grounds, military posts and naval stations and naval vessels, as well as the country's embassies and other facilities abroad.

Authorities arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting that left seven people dead and injured more than 30 others.