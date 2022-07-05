ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Ankeny Centennial softball enjoys 6-1 week

By Megan Teske
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnxnR_0gVmimbO00

The Ankeny Centennial softball team won six of its seven games last week.

After defeating Roland-Story 11-0 on June 28, the Jaguars faced Ames in a doubleheader on June 30. Centennial split the series with Ames, falling 4-2 in the first game before winning 8-1 in the nightcap. Leading the Jaguars in the win was senior Lizzy Klunder, who finished 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and a team-high four RBIs.

Sophomore Payton Drefke led the team at the plate in game one, going 2 for 3 with an RBI and scoring a run as well. In game two, junior Claire Suarez finished 2 for 3 with a game-winning, walk-off home run.

Centennial finished its week at the DCG Tournament on July 1, facing North Polk and ADM. Against North Polk, the Jaguars won 12-7. Klunder went 2 for 3 with two doubles and five RBIs. The Jaguars then defeated ADM 4-3. ADM led most of the game until Centennial scored three runs in the sixth inning to grab the lead and win. Suarez led with two RBIs while junior pitcher Jadeyn Stahr had four strikeouts in six innings for the win.

Ankeny baseball plays three doubleheaders

The Ankeny baseball team also kept busy in its last full week of regular-season games, playing three doubleheaders.

The Hawks began their week with a doubleheader against Marshalltown on June 27, winning both games.

Ankeny then took on Fort Dodge in a doubleheader June 29, winning both those games as well.

The Hawks downed the Dodgers 17-1 in the first game, boosted by an eight-run second inning. Junior Jamison Patton led the Jaguars, going 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run and a double. Patton finished with a team-leading five RBIs and scored three runs as well.

Senior pitcher Sam Andrews had a solid day on the mound, notching five strikeouts in four innings.

Leading the team in Game 2 was senior Dylan Schlee, as he recorded three RBIs. Senior Tamden Webb-Tate and junior Max Watson also had solid games, finishing with two RBIs each.

Ankeny’s third doubleheader came against Ankeny Centennial on June 30, with Ankeny splitting the series.

The Hawks fell in the first game 5-4. Senior pitcher Easton Dunwoody had seven strikeouts in 6⅔ innings.

The Hawks bounced back in game two, winning 7-5. Junior Carson Agan led the team with three RBIs. Junior pitcher Alex Griess had four strikeouts in six innings for the win.

The Hawks closed their week with a game against Des Moines Roosevelt on July 1. Ankeny fell to the Roughriders 9-3. Patton led the team with a two-run home run, however a strong final inning from Roosevelt sealed the win, as the Roughriders scored seven runs to overtake Ankeny.

Comments / 0

Related
cyclonefanatic.com

CFTV: Lipsey on his first weeks of college practice

Iowa State freshman guard Tamin Lipsey talks about his first few weeks of practice with the Cyclones, where he’s still adjusting to the college game, how he can continue to improve and more in this CFTV. Jared Stansbury. View articles by Jared Stansbury administrator. Jared a native of Clarinda,...
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Momcilovic to announce college decision next week

Iowa State priority target Milan Momcilovic is reportedly coming close to making his college decision. The 6-foot-8 four-star prospect from Wisconsin told College Basketball News‘ Chris Monter on Thursday he’ll be announcing his commitment next week prior to the marquee AAU event Peach Jam. The Pewaukee, Wis. native is considering Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, UCLA and Virginia.
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa State announces hire of Brown to athletic department

(Ames) -- Iowa State has announced the hiring of Shamaree Brown as the school’s senior associate athletics director for student services. Brown worked in the Atlantic Coast Conference as the director of student-athlete programs and compliance since 2010. View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
City
Ankeny, IA
Ankeny, IA
Sports
City
Marshalltown, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Fort Dodge, IA
iheart.com

Halley Ryherd Of Waukee Is A Jeopardy! Champion

Halley Ryherd of Waukee joins Jeff to share her experience as a one-day champion on Jeopardy! She discusses Final Jeopardy betting strategy, getting to answer an Iowa-related topic, and why that yellow sweater she wore was SO important. Click below to listen.
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Tuesday night's storm blows down centerfield wall at Principal Park

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong winds tore through Iowa Tuesday night. Instead of the wind blowing home run balls out of Principal Park, it blew down the centerfield wall. Winds topped out at 52 MPH in Downtown Des Moines Tuesday night. That was enough to topple the temporary batters eye structure into the Center field wall.
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Hubbell Realty sells spec warehouse property for $19.3 million

Hubbell Realty Co. has sold its speculative industrial project in Ankeny's Crosswinds Business Park to out-of-state investors. Screen grab courtesy Hubbell Realty Co. A speculative industrial project that Hubbell Realty Co. began building a year ago in Ankeny’s Crosswinds Business Park has been sold to a group of investors, Polk County real estate transactions show.
ANKENY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa To Become First Midwest State for Unique Railbike Experience

The Hawkeye state is about to become the first midwest state to launch a unique and safe way to experience the scenery of Iowa. According to KCRG, Boone will be the home to Rail Explorers, a hands-free bicycling experience designed for "thrill-seekers" and "nature enthusiasts". Their website provides the following description of the experience:
HAWKEYE, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Andrews
kniakrls.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expired

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Tuesday for Marion and Warren Counties, and most of central Iowa north of Highway 34. The primary threats will be significant wind gusts up to 80 MPH and large hail up to two inches in diameter. Heavy rainfall is also a concern, especially over areas that received well over an inch on Sunday.
MARION, IA
We Are Iowa

Festivals prioritize crowd safety following Fourth of July shootings

DES MOINES, Iowa — Following deadly mass shootings around the country on the Fourth of July, some event goers are apprehensive about attending large-scale festivities. This weekend, 80/35 in downtown Des Moines and Summerfest in Ankeny will bring thousands out to enjoy music, food and more. Ahead of the events, police departments across the metro are taking extra steps to make crowd safety their number one priority.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#Los Angeles Dodgers#Jaguars#Ankeny Centennial#Roland Story#Rbi#Adm#Hawks
Western Iowa Today

Audubon man injured in an ATV accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) An Audubon man suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says at 3:22 a.m. on July 4th, dispatch received a call about a male who had hit a tree on an ATV and had severe head injuries. Panora EMS was en route. Deputies spoke to two men on scene who stated that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust had taken the ATV out for a ride and when he didn’t come back, they got worried and so they drove down the gravel road and found Gust laying in the ditch. The two men admitted to drinking.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Fundraiser will benefit family of State Trooper who died in accident

A charity golf tournament scheduled for this weekend will benefit the family of an Iowa State trooper who died in a crash in northeast Iowa last fall. Trooper Dennis Schnathorst, a member of the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association, says every year there’s a different recipient chosen. “This year we have selected Holly Benda,” Schnathorst says. “Her husband, Trooper Ted Benda, was tragically killed in October in a traffic accident while on duty, responding to assist some other agencies.”
WEBSTER CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Iowa man dies after crashing through home’s front window

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa – An Iowa man is dead after the car he was driving crashed through the front window of a local home Saturday morning. Reports say the Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City. The patrol says 32-year-old Jory Lanken, of Kamrar, ran past a stop sign, entered a ditch and went airborne before plowing through the window.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
We Are Iowa

Man charged with driving drunk, hitting and killing bicyclist in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An Urbandale man is charged with driving drunk before hitting and killing a bicyclist in West Des Moines last week. Police say on the night of Friday, July 1, 42-year-old Brian Kirkman of Urbandale drove his car into a bicyclist in the 9600 block of Raccoon River Drive. The man on the bike, 57-year-old James Deal of Des Moines, died after being transported to the hospital.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

Iowa District 3 candidates highlight issues to drive out voters

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s 3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne and challenger State Senator Zach Nunn were out discussing issues on Wednesday. Congresswoman Axne was at a roundtable discussion at Planned Parenthood in downtown Des Moines. The event was not an official campaign event, it was a planned discussion with local leaders from the state […]
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance From the Public

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol are asking for the public’s assistance. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS that an abandoned vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas this morning. There are reports of a man walking, perhaps with his shirt off, north towards Pleasantville and Des Moines. Authorities believe this man may have been the driver of the abandoned vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol is assisting in the search with an airplane, and the Knoxville Fire Department and possibly other agencies are also assisting. If anyone noticed a man walking, towards Pleasantville, Hartford, Knoxville, or Indianola, or picked up a man, please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 641-828-2220.
MARION COUNTY, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy