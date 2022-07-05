Ankeny Centennial softball enjoys 6-1 week

The Ankeny Centennial softball team won six of its seven games last week.

After defeating Roland-Story 11-0 on June 28, the Jaguars faced Ames in a doubleheader on June 30. Centennial split the series with Ames, falling 4-2 in the first game before winning 8-1 in the nightcap. Leading the Jaguars in the win was senior Lizzy Klunder, who finished 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and a team-high four RBIs.

Sophomore Payton Drefke led the team at the plate in game one, going 2 for 3 with an RBI and scoring a run as well. In game two, junior Claire Suarez finished 2 for 3 with a game-winning, walk-off home run.

Centennial finished its week at the DCG Tournament on July 1, facing North Polk and ADM. Against North Polk, the Jaguars won 12-7. Klunder went 2 for 3 with two doubles and five RBIs. The Jaguars then defeated ADM 4-3. ADM led most of the game until Centennial scored three runs in the sixth inning to grab the lead and win. Suarez led with two RBIs while junior pitcher Jadeyn Stahr had four strikeouts in six innings for the win.

Ankeny baseball plays three doubleheaders

The Ankeny baseball team also kept busy in its last full week of regular-season games, playing three doubleheaders.

The Hawks began their week with a doubleheader against Marshalltown on June 27, winning both games.

Ankeny then took on Fort Dodge in a doubleheader June 29, winning both those games as well.

The Hawks downed the Dodgers 17-1 in the first game, boosted by an eight-run second inning. Junior Jamison Patton led the Jaguars, going 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run and a double. Patton finished with a team-leading five RBIs and scored three runs as well.

Senior pitcher Sam Andrews had a solid day on the mound, notching five strikeouts in four innings.

Leading the team in Game 2 was senior Dylan Schlee, as he recorded three RBIs. Senior Tamden Webb-Tate and junior Max Watson also had solid games, finishing with two RBIs each.

Ankeny’s third doubleheader came against Ankeny Centennial on June 30, with Ankeny splitting the series.

The Hawks fell in the first game 5-4. Senior pitcher Easton Dunwoody had seven strikeouts in 6⅔ innings.

The Hawks bounced back in game two, winning 7-5. Junior Carson Agan led the team with three RBIs. Junior pitcher Alex Griess had four strikeouts in six innings for the win.

The Hawks closed their week with a game against Des Moines Roosevelt on July 1. Ankeny fell to the Roughriders 9-3. Patton led the team with a two-run home run, however a strong final inning from Roosevelt sealed the win, as the Roughriders scored seven runs to overtake Ankeny.