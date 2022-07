DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The theater scene is alive and thriving in the region and there is a venue in Davenport that is now offering admission based on “Pay What You Can”. Mockingbird on Main, an arts incubator dedicated to the presentation of new works at 320 Main Street, Davenport, has brought in PSL guests Sydney Dexter, an actress who portrays lead character Zenola, and playwright Alexander Richardson to discuss the latest production titled “Your Better Self” and the venue itself.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO