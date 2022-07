Ja Morant is currently one of the best young players in the entire NBA. In just a few years from now, he will likely be the face of the league, and there is no doubt that the Memphis Grizzlies have a very bright future with him at the helm. This is a franchise that has been yearning for a superstar to lead its team, and now, they have one.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO