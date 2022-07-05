ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: LA Insider Points Out One of the Major Flaws in Free Agent Signings

By Brenna White
 2 days ago
As the offseason continues, the Laker's front office has a lot of tough decisions to make, including how to fix this roster, whether by trades or using free agency to find some talent. Since free agency began, the Lakers have made a few moves, but they are not all that impressive.

So far, the Lakers have signed Troy Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker IV, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Damian Jones. According to Jovan Buha, in an article for The Athletic, these signings are promising but come with their faults.

"The frontcourt improvement is notable. But the Lakers’ greatest need in free agency was help on the wings, and this is where their free-agency signings end up lackluster."

Buha continued and talked about what precisely the Lakers need for there to be real progress.

"The Lakers needed a wing with legitimate size, and that player preferably being either a sniper or a lockdown defender. Their options were limited, of course, but it’s difficult to say that the Walker or Brown signings make them notably better on either end. They’re both below-average 3-point shooters, with each clocking in at around 34 percent for their careers (34.3 percent for Walker and 33.7 percent for Brown)."

The Laker's front office still needs to find some more talent, but LA has added some youth to the bench, which is what they required last season. The Lakers needed energetic young players coming off the bench for support. With that said, starting next season, these signings show that the Lakers will have that, but it may not be everything this roster needs to make it to the playoffs.

