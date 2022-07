MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -From Zoom, to social distancing and Blursday...our common vocabulary has certainly changed since the pandemic was declared. We are still navigating through it all. On Tuesday, the Mobile County Health department announced mask-wearing inside public spaces. Health professionals say the recommendation is needed now with much of lower Alabama, the Mississippi coast, and Florida are now considered at high-risk for transmission.

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO