ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Slamdance making plans for an in-person 2023 festival in Park City

By Scott Iwasaki
Park Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two years of presenting a virtual film festival due to coronavirus concerns, Slamdance is ready for an in-person return to Park City. The 2023 Slamdance Film Festival is scheduled to take place Jan. 20-26 at Treasure Mountain Inn, said Peter Baxter, Slamdance president and co-founder. “To think that...

www.parkrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPCW

Park City's Fourth of July is "the funnest parade for sure"

It was a great day for a parade. According to Jenny Diersen, who’s head of special events for Park City, everything went smoothly for the 2022 Fourth of July celebration. Fifty-one parade entries marched down Main Street and Park Avenue starting at 11 a.m. to the sound of cheers from the crowd.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Rugby takes center stage on Independence Day

When people think about sports played on the Fourth of July, most think about baseball. The national pastime has its place on Independence Day, with major and minor league teams across the country playing, usually with caps and accessories adorned with red, white and blue. Others turn their attention to Coney Island for the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Entertainment
Park City, UT
Entertainment
saltlakemagazine.com

An Open Letter to Salt Lake City From The Whale

Stephen Kesler’s Out of the Blue, also known as the “9th and 9th Whale,” sparked passionate debate among residents of the 9th and 9th neighborhood. Here, editor Jeremy Pugh imagines a satirical letter from the whale’s perspective. Read more about the origins of this sculpture. Whale...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TownLift

‘Scoop’ing the ‘dirt’ on Park City’s new trail

PARK CITY, Utah — Basin Rec has begun digging a new trail, the grand opening of which is planned to coincide with the opening of the new Trailside Park expansion. They broke ground months ago. The new trail, alongside Trailside Park, is intermediate-level with switchbacks throughout it’s medium length....
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
KUTV

Concert review: Howard Jones with Midge Ure at Red Butte Garden Amphitheater

If you grew up in Utah in the ‘80s or early ‘90s there’s a very good chance that at one point or another you found yourself at a Howard Jones concert. My first was an acoustic show at Kingsbury Hall in 1992. After the show, thirty or more of us gathered outside on the backside of the theater just to see him wave as he left. Strange to think that it was 30 years ago.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Tom Kelly’s Sunday Drive: Snake Creek Canyon

I’ve always been drawn to aerial views, looking down on the world from above and gaining a new perspective on familiar places. Every summer, like a rite of passing, I head up onto the Snake Creek Trail near Midway for a Jeep outing that gives me a stunning new look down on the lush, green Heber Valley. And, it’s just 30 minutes from Park City!
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Dogs and dog lovers will have their day to Bark in the Park

Web: madeinparkcity.com/meet-the-makers/meet-the-makers-bark-in-the-park and basinrecreation.org/event/bark-in-the-park. Dog lovers and their furry children will have their day during the first annual Bark in the Park on Saturday, July 9, at Willow Creek Park. The free occasion, which runs from 8-11 a.m., will include friendly competitions, vendor booths, food and playtime, said the event’s...
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Festivals#Art#Slamdance Film Festival#Slamdance 2023#Club Lespri#The Slamdance Channel
Park Record

Land trusts close on 1,050-acre Huntsville Monastery

After over a year of collaboration and private fundraising efforts, the Summit Land Conservancy, an accredited land trust, and Ogden Valley Land Trust, have officially closed on the iconic 1,050-acre Huntsville Monastery. The monastery was once home to the Abbey of Our Lady of the Holy Trinity, a Trappist Cistercian monastery established in 1947 in Huntsville, Utah.
HUNTSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

How many consecutive days will Salt Lake City see triple-digit heat?

SALT LAKE CITY — Talk about a heat wave. Temperatures at the National Weather Service's station at Salt Lake City International Airport neared 100 degrees yet again on Thursday. KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said you might as well get used to it because Utah's capital is expected to flirt with triple-digit temperatures the next little bit, based on current weather models.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
visitogden.com

Best Local Restaurants in North Ogden

One of the best things about Ogden is our unique restaurants. About three miles north of Downtown Ogden, North Ogden is home to a delicious offering of local and family-owned eateries. Whether you’re just passing through or want to make an intentional visit, here are five North Ogden restaurants you must try!
KPCW

E-bikes sales are up - and so are concerns in the community

Summer in Park City means more time outdoors and on the trails. E-bikes have become a popular mode of transportation in the area. Kids ride them to parks; parents use them to go to dinner. Visitors rent them to get around. Some in hilly neighborhoods use them to make grocery store runs. The list goes on.
PARK CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
saltlakemagazine.com

Utah Field Guide: The Pastrami Burger

It’s a melting pot, they always say of America—immigrants crossing seas (and these days, guarded borders) to meld tradition and culture into an increasingly complicated stew, now simmering into its third century. So how is it that one of Utah’s best examples of the great American experiment is a quarter-pound patty of char-grilled hamburger topped with a wad of thin-sliced pastrami?
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

As building booms on the Wasatch Back, a groundwater disaster looms

Peter Turner took a job in the ski business and relocated from Colorado to Utah 17 years ago, buying a 2,000-square-foot home in the hills near Eden. At the time, it was idyllic — he was surrounded mostly by open space, lush fields, a stunning view of Pineview Reservoir, with Snowbasin a doable bike ride away in the summer months.
EDEN, UT
Park Record

Assistant Early Childhood Teacher - Little Miners Montessori

How to Apply: Please send resume to subie@littleminers.org. South Summit School District is seeking applicants for a part-time para educator in South Summit Middle School. Position will be 17 hours per week. • Flexible Schedules • Training Provided Please v... Show more ». Park City School District has...
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy