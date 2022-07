PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (KMOV) -- The Agency for Community Transit (ACT) announced a $1,000 sign-on bonus for a variety of positions the agency is looking to fill. Drivers, bus cleaners, fuelers and mechanics are all eligible for the bonus. The new hires will receive $250 after two weeks and $750 after completing six months on the job, ACT said in a press release. ACT is located off of Interstate 270 in Pontoon Beach, Illinois.

PONTOON BEACH, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO