A Franklin man has been sentenced to 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for possession of meth with intent to deliver and unlawful delivery of meth. 27-year-old Ronald Fisher of Franklin was sentenced by Judge Brad Paisley on July 5th. Fisher pleads guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

FRANKLIN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO