Lee Harris and Worth Morgan both want a better Shelby County. They disagree on how to get there.

Good morning!

This is Executive Editor Mark Russell , and you're reading the Daily Briefing, our one-stop digital shop for the best Memphis stories from our award-winning Commercial Appeal team.

Solidifying healthcare access, decreasing gun violence and creating better lives for Shelby County residents are pillars of the campaigns of incumbent Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, a Democrat, and his challenger, Memphis City Councilman Worth Morgan, a Republican. But on how to achieve those goals, the two men vying to hold the position of county mayor for the next four years differ dramatically, Katherine Burgess reports.

Step inside the new Ford F-150 Lightning, as Corinne Kennedy takes a test drive of the electric truck. (Ford's "next generation electric truck" will be produced at Blue Oval City, about 50 miles northeast of Downtown Memphis.)

Amid triple-digit heat Tuesday, the city of Memphis opened a cooling center at the J.K. Lewis Senior Center at 1188 North Parkway, Lucas Finton reports. With heat-index temperatures reaching upwards of 110 degrees, and a heat advisory in effect from the National Weather Service in Memphis, folks were looking for relief on Tuesday. And we can expect similar heat and humidity the rest of this week.

One thing we can likely all agree on in this searing heat: Bring on the ice cream! Jennifer Chandler writes about 10 must-try ice cream shops in the Memphis area. Each is a true original offering unique spins and flavors of this frozen sweet treat, she reports.

The jaw-dropping news continued Tuesday from the deadly mass shooting Monday in Highland Park, Illinois, as the suspect was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. Seven people were killed and more than 25 were wounded as gunfire and chaos shattered a Fourth of July parade in this affluent Chicago suburb, police said

To make your Wednesday even more memorable, make sure to read these stories from Omer Yusuf , John Beifuss and Damichael Cole.

If you are a fan of the Grizzlies, Tigers or Memphis high school sports, you should consider signing up for the Memphis Sports Newsletter .

Thanks for reading The Commercial Appeal! Your support powers our ability to do important journalism, including the stories below. If you are not yet a subscriber, please consider becoming one. You can find the best deals at this site .

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Lee Harris and Worth Morgan both want a better Shelby County. They disagree on how to get there.