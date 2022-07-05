ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovilia, IA

DCI: Husband killed wife and left her in woods before killing self as officers came to their house

By Dave Price
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41CZoX_0gVmgcHC00

LOVILIA, Iowa — Betty Werner, a 33-year-old woman from Lovilia, was shot and killed, wrapped in bedding and debris, and left in a wooded area in Monroe County, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation announced late Tuesday evening.

Her husband, 41-year-old Nathan Werner, killed her before eventually killing himself after law enforcement came to the couple’s home to investigate Betty’s homicide, the DCI news release states.

Betty Werner had been shot multiple times, the DCI said. Neighbors told WHO 13 on Monday that they hadn’t seen Betty at the home for nearly a week. The news release does not say when authorities believe that Betty died.

A neighbor expresses how shocked she was that her neighbor could have killed his wife.

The DCI news release stated that Ankeny Police were alerted of the possible homicide in Monroe County. The release does not state from whom police received that information. But Ankeny police contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Iowa Department of Natural Resources, according to the news release. That started the investigation into Betty’s whereabouts.

Numerous law enforcement officers surrounded the couple’s home in Lovilia Sunday night. The DCI reported that Nathan Werner refused to come out and talk with officers about his wife’s death. He ended up fatally shooting himself, according to the DCI news release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KBUR

Lovilla murder victim identified, authorities say her husband killed her

Lovilla, IA- Authorities say a man killed his wife, dumped her body in the woods, then shot himself to death in southeast Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that someone told police in the Des Moines suburb of Ankeny there had been a possible murder in southeast Iowa and the body of 33-year-old Betty Werner of Lovilla was found in a rural area of Monroe County on Sunday.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Missing southeast Iowa woman's body found

LOCKRIDGE, Iowa — The body of a southeast Iowa woman reported missing since Tuesday afternoon has been found in a field in Jefferson County. According to a release, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received a call about a missing person in Lockridge, Iowa. Doris Dian Crocker, 72, was believed...
LOCKRIDGE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Lovilia, IA
Monroe County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, IA
We Are Iowa

Man charged with driving drunk, hitting and killing bicyclist in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An Urbandale man is charged with driving drunk before hitting and killing a bicyclist in West Des Moines last week. Police say on the night of Friday, July 1, 42-year-old Brian Kirkman of Urbandale drove his car into a bicyclist in the 9600 block of Raccoon River Drive. The man on the bike, 57-year-old James Deal of Des Moines, died after being transported to the hospital.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Man arrested after shooting threats made to Iowa Amazon facility

BONDURANT, Iowa — A Johnston man was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot his co-workers at the Bondurant Amazon Fulfillment Center. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Jordan Tyler Laurie, 20, an Amazon employee, had threatened to shoot his co-workers at around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
BONDURANT, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Missing Lockridge Woman Found Dead

A missing Lockridge woman was found dead after what authorities believe was prolonged exposure to the extremely hot weather earlier this week. On Tuesday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received word that 72-year-old Doris Dian Crocker reportedly left her residence and never returned. Crocker suffered from mild dementia and the heat index for that day reached 110 degrees.
LOCKRIDGE, IA
Radio Iowa

Man dies by suicide in home of woman found dead in rural southeast Iowa

Authorities are investigating a woman’s death in southeast Iowa. A statement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety indicates someone notified the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that a woman’s body was in a rural area and the news release refers to her death as an alleged homicide. Officers surrounded a home in the small town of Lovilla, but could not make contact with the woman’s husband.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dci#Violent Crime#Ankeny Police#Iowa State Patrol#Nexstar Media Inc
ktvo.com

Authorities investigating deaths of southeast Iowa couple

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are investigating the deaths of a southeast Iowa couple. On Sunday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office received information about an alleged homicide that had taken place days prior in Lovilia. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and Iowa DNR officers responded to the rural area described...
MONROE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines woman charged with OWI following rollover accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) A Des Moines woman was charged for Operating While Intoxicated following an accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says on July 5th, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Deputies were made aware of an accident on York Avenue and 310th Street. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Grau, told the Deputy that she was going too fast and lost control going north on the curve, rolling the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. Jessica did not know where she was at and had slurred speech and red, bloodshot, watery eyes. The Deputy could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Jessica’s breath, and she admitted to recently drinking alcohol. A portable breath test show she had a blood alcohol content of .257.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

'Gross overreach of power': BLM responds to Des Moines police officers' lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Black Liberation Movement is calling thelawsuit filed by two police officers against six protestors an example of white supremacy. Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffery George are suing the protestors, including City Council member Indira Shuemaker, over a chaotic demonstration outside the State Capitol two years ago.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
iheart.com

Monroe County IA Investigating Deaths Of Woman, Man

(Monroe County, IA) -- An investigation is underway into the deaths of a woman and a man in the Monroe County town of Lovilia. The Sheriff's Office says the woman's body was found Sunday, July 3rd after the department received information that the woman had died a few days earlier. Deputies and agents then tried to find the deceased woman's husband. Officers secured the couple's home at 202 East Street in Lovilia. A negotiating team tried to de-escalate the situation but the man in the residence died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Names have not been released. Autopsies are pending.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Drivers injured in Grand Avenue head-on crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are working to determine what caused a head-on crash that injured two people Wednesday morning in Des Moines. It happened around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and 44th Street, close to the Des Moines Art Center. A westbound car and an eastbound SUV hit head-on, according to […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Possible murder-suicide in small Iowa town

LOVILIA, Iowa — Cars and trucks steadily drove by Regina Dennison’s home all day Monday, definitely not the norm as Lovilia’s shrinking population of 472 is half of what it was a century ago. Dennison struggled to make sense of what happened across the street, the reason why so many onlookers had been driving past.
LOVILIA, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Assists in Homicide Investigation in Lovilia

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa DCI and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of an alleged homicide in Lovilia on Sunday, July 3. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office had received information regarding an alleged homicide that had happened days prior indicating the location of the body. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa DNR responded to the area described and discovered a deceased woman. Agents tried to contact the deceased woman’s husband but could not. A standoff occurred at their residence in Lovilia and the Iowa State Patrol Crisis Negotiation Team and Area A Tactical Team were called to assist. Negotiators tried to deescalate the situation involving a man inside the residence but were unsuccessful. The man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Update on Missing Man

The man reported missing in Marion County yesterday has apparently been located, safe, in Missouri. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol asked for the public’s assistance after a vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas yesterday morning. A man was seen walking in the area, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. A search and investigation was initiated that continued throughout the day and into this morning. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News the dispatch office received a phone call this morning from a man who said he was the missing individual, and that he was safe, in Missouri. As a precaution, authorities are working to confirm the caller’s identity. Sheriff Sandholdt would like to thank the public for their help in locating the missing man. He’d also like to thank his staff, and the other agencies who assisted with the search.
MARION COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy