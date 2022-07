TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an 87-year-old man who was reported missing in Temple Terrace. Willie Gillette was last seen at about 8 p.m. Thursday, leaving a Winn-Dixie on 56th Street. He was wearing a yellow shirt with a blue collar and brown shoes.

