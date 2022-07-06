ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Season 4, Volume 2 Of "Stranger Things" Essentially Confirmed That Will Is Gay, And Fans Had Some Hilarious Reactions To It

By Brian Galindo
 2 days ago

🚨 There are some spoilers ahead for Stranger Things 4, Volume 2 ! 🚨

As you probably already know (or else why would you click on this post?), Volume 2 of Stranger Things dropped last Friday — just in time for the long holiday weekend.

Netflix

The epic last two episodes of Season 4 actually answered a lot of questions. Like, that it was Vecna all along (sung to the tune of "Agatha All Along").

©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

And of course, that yes, Will is gay .

Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

While Will doesn't come out and say it out loud (which makes sense given the time period and his age), he does open up to Mike with an emotional speech about being different and expresses his feelings for him by explaining to Mike why Eleven loves him.

will has me fully in my feelings rn ❤️

@Stranger_Things 05:00 PM - 02 Jul 2022

Of course the internet had lots of thoughts on Will's gay storyline. So, I rounded up 23 tweets about it that'll have you laughing:

Also, follow these tweeters to bless your TL with some excellent tweets!

1.

@sthingsbrcom 07:38 PM - 04 Jul 2022

2.

I love all the subtle hints in stranger things that Will is gay. Like crying in the car, crying in the pizza shop, painting, crying

@thekatesisk 04:09 PM - 03 Jul 2022

3.

if vecna tells will "you're like me" im headcanoning vecna as gay

@fuckbyler 06:47 PM - 05 Jul 2022

4.

vecna after killing will the day after pride month ends:#StrangerThings #StrangerThings4Vol2

@TH3RUMOR 05:31 AM - 01 Jul 2022

5.

#StrangerThings spoilers.....why is mike literally the stupidest little dumb dumb ever like will was TWO FEET AWAY and he didnt hear him sniffling and crying his little gay heart out???

@anniiekim 12:37 AM - 02 Jul 2022

6.

all the eddie munson stans and gays rn bc of robin and will getting unrequited love storylines #StrangerThings4

@V3CNASADVOCATE 11:25 AM - 01 Jul 2022

7.

the duffers when they call will slurs the whole show vs the duffers when we ask them to finally confirm will is gay #StrangerThings

@byersenthusiast 12:10 AM - 02 Jul 2022

8.

@NetflixUK Will needs to survive to see Heartstopper

@EddieIsVeryGay 11:08 AM - 05 Jul 2022

9.

el and will need to have more screen time together cause ‘girl who can blow things up with her mind and her gay brother’ is an insane dynamic

@amandayoungdyke 03:17 PM - 04 Jul 2022

10.

Will really just did his whole confession and Jonathan watching like “that mf gotta be gay” #StrangerThings

@thatguydarnel 07:19 AM - 01 Jul 2022

11.

will gave a lil gay speech and cried and mike turned his head and carried on thinking abt el

@falcxns 07:25 AM - 01 Jul 2022

12.

the way he let eleven get bullied for an entire year, giving the least this entire season, and was like lowkey rooting for vecna, all because they like the same guy 😭

@alex_abads 03:57 PM - 04 Jul 2022

13.

no matter what happens in s5 i will still ship byler and think mike wheeler is gay and repressed. i will never lose hope.

@livelovebyler 03:49 AM - 05 Jul 2022

14.

was getting explicit confirmation on will being gay too much to ask. was it really.

@livsdoodlez 10:58 AM - 01 Jul 2022

15.

gay people are in your walls and will byers was living proof

@Ioveharrington 01:21 PM - 29 Jun 2022

16.

will byers the saddest gay boy ever put to television

@kibbykibbles 12:56 PM - 01 Jul 2022

17.

@sthingsbrcom

@itsulioff 07:42 PM - 04 Jul 2022

18.

me when will showed his drawing and it wasn't a gay pride flag #StrangerThings4

@belashalifoe 02:52 PM - 01 Jul 2022

19.

will byers &amp; mike wheeler. stranger things season 4 episode 8, a summary

@sevenumbrellass 06:24 PM - 02 Jul 2022

20.

#StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings jonathan to will after hearing will and mike’s conversation:

@luffyslover 07:40 AM - 01 Jul 2022

21.

robin and will when they meet. #StrangerThings #ROBINBUCKLEY #WILLBYERS

@pimpdaddymorgs 11:17 AM - 01 Jul 2022

22.

will byers cant die yet he still has to find out that being gay is okay

@byIerism 09:19 PM - 04 Jul 2022

23.

noah we know will is gay you can stop with the tiktoks now

@luvbyer 08:06 PM - 03 Jul 2022

