Season 4, Volume 2 Of "Stranger Things" Essentially Confirmed That Will Is Gay, And Fans Had Some Hilarious Reactions To It

As you probably already know (or else why would you click on this post?), Volume 2 of Stranger Things dropped last Friday — just in time for the long holiday weekend.

The epic last two episodes of Season 4 actually answered a lot of questions. Like, that it was Vecna all along (sung to the tune of "Agatha All Along").

And of course, that yes, Will is gay .

While Will doesn't come out and say it out loud (which makes sense given the time period and his age), he does open up to Mike with an emotional speech about being different and expresses his feelings for him by explaining to Mike why Eleven loves him.

Of course the internet had lots of thoughts on Will's gay storyline. So, I rounded up 23 tweets about it that'll have you laughing:

I love all the subtle hints in stranger things that Will is gay. Like crying in the car, crying in the pizza shop, painting, crying @thekatesisk 04:09 PM - 03 Jul 2022

if vecna tells will "you're like me" im headcanoning vecna as gay @fuckbyler 06:47 PM - 05 Jul 2022

vecna after killing will the day after pride month ends:#StrangerThings #StrangerThings4Vol2 @TH3RUMOR 05:31 AM - 01 Jul 2022

#StrangerThings spoilers.....why is mike literally the stupidest little dumb dumb ever like will was TWO FEET AWAY and he didnt hear him sniffling and crying his little gay heart out??? @anniiekim 12:37 AM - 02 Jul 2022

all the eddie munson stans and gays rn bc of robin and will getting unrequited love storylines #StrangerThings4 @V3CNASADVOCATE 11:25 AM - 01 Jul 2022

the duffers when they call will slurs the whole show vs the duffers when we ask them to finally confirm will is gay #StrangerThings @byersenthusiast 12:10 AM - 02 Jul 2022

el and will need to have more screen time together cause ‘girl who can blow things up with her mind and her gay brother’ is an insane dynamic @amandayoungdyke 03:17 PM - 04 Jul 2022

Will really just did his whole confession and Jonathan watching like “that mf gotta be gay” #StrangerThings @thatguydarnel 07:19 AM - 01 Jul 2022

will gave a lil gay speech and cried and mike turned his head and carried on thinking abt el @falcxns 07:25 AM - 01 Jul 2022

the way he let eleven get bullied for an entire year, giving the least this entire season, and was like lowkey rooting for vecna, all because they like the same guy 😭 @alex_abads 03:57 PM - 04 Jul 2022

no matter what happens in s5 i will still ship byler and think mike wheeler is gay and repressed. i will never lose hope. @livelovebyler 03:49 AM - 05 Jul 2022

was getting explicit confirmation on will being gay too much to ask. was it really. @livsdoodlez 10:58 AM - 01 Jul 2022

gay people are in your walls and will byers was living proof @Ioveharrington 01:21 PM - 29 Jun 2022

will byers the saddest gay boy ever put to television @kibbykibbles 12:56 PM - 01 Jul 2022

me when will showed his drawing and it wasn't a gay pride flag #StrangerThings4 @belashalifoe 02:52 PM - 01 Jul 2022

will byers & mike wheeler. stranger things season 4 episode 8, a summary @sevenumbrellass 06:24 PM - 02 Jul 2022

will byers cant die yet he still has to find out that being gay is okay @byIerism 09:19 PM - 04 Jul 2022

