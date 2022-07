MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators with Memphis Police Department are looking for several suspects involved in an aggravated assault case. Some of it was caught on camera. MPD says Wednesday around 1:16 p.m. at Mid-South Transport a victim came outside the business and saw a white Dodge Charger with two men inside parked next to his vehicle and an unknown person inside his vehicle.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO