New ‘Don’t feed feral chicken’ signs go up across Oahu

7-Eleven Hawaii is offering an exciting giveaway throughout the month of July. We caught up with Marketing Manager Annika Streng who had the exciting details. “We think everyone deserves a break, so we are excited to offer an enter-to-win sweepstakes, sponsored by our vendor partners and Alaska Airlines, where customers can enter to win an Alaska Fishing Flyaway trip for 2 ! Included are round trip tickets to Juneau, Alaska, a (4) night’s stay at Shelter Lodge, and (3) days of guided fishing for (2) passengers. At 7-Eleven Hawaii, we are so much more than just a gas station. We aim to provide convenient, high-quality products at value to enhance the lives of our customers. In July, we are featuring some of our customer’s favorite items that are perfect for any movie night or potluck.’

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO