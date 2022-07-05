ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

New ‘Don’t feed feral chicken’ signs go up across Oahu

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QX3mI_0gVmfcJP00

More than a dozen signs have been installed at five city parks as part of a new campaign focused on informing park-goers to not feed the feral chickens.

Comments / 7

Related
KHON2

7-Eleven Hawaii giving free Slurpees on 7-Eleven Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — 7-Eleven Hawaii is celebrating its birthday next week on 7-Eleven day. From 11 a.m. till 7 p.m. on Monday, July 11, the first 300 customers at each of their 65 locations will receive a free small Slurpee coupon. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feral Chicken
KHON2

Biden signs order on abortion access

President Joe Biden took executive action Friday to protect access to abortion as he faces mounting pressure after the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to the procedure that had been in place for nearly 50 years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KHON2

Best brewery in Hawaii announces last day of business

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Following years of permit delays and COVID-19 restrictions, Stewbum & Stonewall Brewing Co. announced they will be shutting their doors on Saturday, Aug. 20. Located in Chinatown, the brewery was recently named best in Hawaii by Yelp. Owner-brewer Darren Garvey said the past five years have...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Pets
KHON2

LIST: Top 10 movies filmed in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) – There are dozens of movies and TV shows set and filmed in Hawaii. Islands like Oahu and Kauai have special destinations where you can snap photos where a Hollywood film took place. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

PHOTOS: What dogs in Hawaii looked like in the 1930s

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2021, the Hawaii State Archives launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home. From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

7-Eleven Hawaii Giveaway

7-Eleven Hawaii is offering an exciting giveaway throughout the month of July. We caught up with Marketing Manager Annika Streng who had the exciting details. “We think everyone deserves a break, so we are excited to offer an enter-to-win sweepstakes, sponsored by our vendor partners and Alaska Airlines, where customers can enter to win an Alaska Fishing Flyaway trip for 2 ! Included are round trip tickets to Juneau, Alaska, a (4) night’s stay at Shelter Lodge, and (3) days of guided fishing for (2) passengers. At 7-Eleven Hawaii, we are so much more than just a gas station. We aim to provide convenient, high-quality products at value to enhance the lives of our customers. In July, we are featuring some of our customer’s favorite items that are perfect for any movie night or potluck.’
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Do abortion rights now depend on where you live?

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KHON2

Casting director Margaret Doversola passes away at age 78

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Casting director Margaret Doversola has passed away in her sleep on Friday, July 1 at the age of 78. Doversola launched many careers in film and television in her work in Hawaii in extras casting and as casting director. Her daughter Lane Doversola said her mom is someone who loved all people […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

WATCH: Blazing brush fire in Naalehu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department said first responders have been sent out to the scene of a brush fire in Naalehu. According to police, a call came in to report the brush fire at around 1:51 p.m. Firefighters and police responded to the area of Kahiki Street and Waakea Avenue.
NAALEHU, HI
KHON2

Trio of Ferrari LaFerrari prototypes heads to auction

Prototypes are typically destroyed after they've fulfilled their purpose but it appears Ferrari sells them on from time to time. In most cases, registering them for road use is prohibited, thus driving them can only be done on a racetrack or private road.
BUYING CARS
KHON2

KHON2

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy