It’s hard not to fall in love with Greenport Village. The downtown is filled with some of the North Fork’s best restaurants, nightlife, shopping, beaches, green space, festivals, and direct access to Shelter Island and NYC. One of the things we like best about the area is how many of the homes that are located within the village itself are historic and have been well-maintained through the years.

GREENPORT, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO