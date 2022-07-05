ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

53-year-old Royal Farms employee shot during robbery

By Brittney Verner
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N85iK_0gVmexdd00

Police are investigating a robbery at a Royal Farms in Southeast Baltimore that ended with one of their employees being shot.

It happened last Saturday in the 5800 block of Eastern Avenue. Neighboring business owners were all devastated after learning an employee in their area was shot during that robbery.

Tony DeVille is one of those business owners who said now they’re working overtime to make sure their business isn’t the next target.

“We’re all armed legally just for that simple fact. We’ve been here for 13 years, what we have done, updated security, added two new sets of cameras inside and outside for our protection and for our clients protection,” DeVille said.

DeVille is the owner of DeVille INK that sits diagonal from the Royal Farms that was robbed at gun point.

He said he heard the terrible news of one of the Royal Farms employees being shot. Police said it happened just after 4:00 in the morning last Saturday where a 53-year-old woman was shot in the chest.

DeVille said this is why they go the extra mile to make sure their business has heavy surveillance.

“We aim them out to the sidewalks and to the streets so we can try and help the police as they come around looking for footage. There’s nothing around here to help them the police stations across there but it’s understaffed and there’s no other business open at 4 o’clock in the morning,” DeVille said.

Nicholas Keene is another man who lives in the area and said he was at the Royal Farms that morning and witnessed the alleged shooter running away from the store following that shooting.

“I saw the guy running, I didn’t know why he was running. He was trying to rob the store, but when the shot went off, when he shot somebody he ran because like there was money everywhere on the ground and everything. A coworker was trying to distract him and so she went to grab the money back and he just let the trigger go and it hit her in the right part of her chest,” Keene said.

Now they’re hoping this violence doesn’t run people away from the neighborhood.

“This is a great neighborhood, don’t let one thing as horrible as this stop you from coming in and patronizing the businesses on Eastern Avenue,” DeVille said.

The 53- year-old woman is now recovering after being shot in the chest, police however are asking anyone with information concerning this robbery to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7 Lock UP.

Comments / 30

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Police: Man Shot And Killed After Swinging Bat At Squeegee Worker

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at a busy Inner Harbor intersection after he swung a baseball bat at a squeegee worker following an altercation and someone in the group of squeegee workers opened fire, police said. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver had a “heated interaction” with squeegee workers at the intersection of Light and W. Conway streets, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. The driver went through the intersection, parked his car, pulled out a baseball bat and walked back toward the group. He swung the bat at “one or more” of the squeegee workers, Harrison. “In...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Wbaltv.com

16-year-old missing from Gwynn Oak area, police say

GWYNN OAK, Md. — Baltimore County police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager. Leiser Burnett, 16, was last seen Thursday in the Gwynn Oak area, police said. It was unknown what kind of clothing she was last seen wearing. Leiser is described as 5...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Police search for suspect accused of killing 16-year-old in DC

WASHINGTON - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of killing a 16-year-old boy in Northeast D.C. earlier this week. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened around 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday in the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace. According to police, officers responded to...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Deville Ink#The Royal Farms
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Police searching for 3 Catonsville robbery suspects

CATONSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are asking for your help finding three people that they say tried to rob someone in Catonsville. Police say that, on May 6, officers were called to the 6200 block of Baltimore National Pike. According to police, the victim told officers that they were approached by multiple people trying to steal their personal items.
CATONSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman found fatally stabbed in a Prince George's County apartment

CHILLUM, Md. - Prince George's County police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Chillum. Police say it happened shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday evening in the 2000 block of Oglethorpe Street. Investigators said they were responding to a welfare call and found the female victim unresponsive inside an apartment. No...
CHILLUM, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bay Net

Police Arrest Two Suspects For Kidnapping & Armed Robbery

SUITLAND, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police arrested and charged two suspects for kidnapping a man and also robbing him at gunpoint. The suspects are 20-year-old David Zanders of Washington, DC, and 22-year-old Lorenzo Day of Upper Marlboro. The victim was not injured in the incident. On...
SUITLAND, MD
iheart.com

York Police Look for Suspects' Car After Fatal Shooting

(York, PA) -- Police say a 27-year-old man has died after a shooting in York and they're looking for the suspects who are driving a particular car. The shooting happened Wednesday morning in the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street. When police got to the location, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound but he died from his injuries at the scene. Officials are looking for a gold 2015 Ford Fusion with Pennsylvania plates that begin with the letters K-C-F. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
Daily Voice

Prince George's Head-On Crash Claims The Life Of Young Woman

Officials have identified the young woman killed in an early morning vehicle crash in Suitland, authorities say. Shanya Hoover, 20, was killed in a two-vehicle collision on the 3500 block of Regency Parkway around 1:30 a.m., Thursday, July 7, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Initial investigation revealed...
SUITLAND, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Former Baltimore City Police Commissioner Ed Norris weighs in on squeegee kid shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A squeegee worker fatally shot a driver Thursday after the man tried to attack a group of them with a baseball bat near the Inner Harbor, police said. Former Baltimore City Police Commissioner Norris gives us his thoughts on whether he thinks an abundance of plea deals is partly responsible for the crime we’re seeing right now on our streets.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

29-Year-Old Shot in Hail of Gunfire in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore Police Department officers responded to a gunshot incident on Raymonn Avenue on Wednesday after multiple reports of gunfire were made to 911. At approximately 10:13 p.m., Northeast District officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Raymonn Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire in the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy