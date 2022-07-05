ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

Man sought in Redondo Beach armed robbery

By Cindy Von Quednow
 2 days ago
Redondo Beach police on July 5, 2022 released this image of a man sought in an armed robbery.

Redondo Beach police on Tuesday released an image of a man being sought in connection with an armed robbery over the weekend.

The incident was reported about 12:50 p.m. Sunday at a business at 2300 Artesia Boulevard. Police responded to a robbery in progress and received information that a man entered the location armed with an assault-style rifle and demanded money from the victim.

The victim was able to run away and notified police about the incident.

Officers secured the area and SWAT personnel responded to search inside the business “out of an abundance of caution.” The man had already left the location, however, and police were asking for the public’s help to find him.

He is described as being about 6 feet tall and has a mustache. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

“Should the public encounter this individual, please do not attempt to contact or detain him,” police said.

They asked anyone who sees him to call 911. Anyone with additional information about the robbery is asked to call detectives at 310-379-2477 Ext. 2481.

