Sioux City, IA

WATCH NOW: Ominous clouds during severe storm

By Tim Hynds
Sioux City Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorm clouds are shown on the horizon as a severe thunderstorm...

Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Severe storm packs heavy rain, obscuring Sioux City skyline

A severe thunderstorm packing heavy rain rolls into Sioux City in this video made at the Sgt. Floyd Monument about 4:45 p.m. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Drought Continues To Expand In Parts of Northwest Iowa

Washington, DC (KICD) — The weekly draught monitor from USDA does NOT reflect the 2 inches of rain much of our region received Tuesday. The latest map released this morning shows 7 of the counties in the KICD Broadcast area having certain degrees of draught, and all of Osceola and Dickinson Counties now D-0 “abnormally dry.”
IOWA STATE
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Another wonderful Saturday in the Park

Another wonderful Saturday In The Park...and proof positive that SITP provides energy and soul to Sioux City. --Greg Grupp, Spirit Lake, Iowa. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

U.S. 20 lane closures scheduled between Sioux City, Lawton

SIOUX CITY -- Lane closures on U.S. Highway 20 between Sioux City and Lawton are scheduled to begin Monday, when workers begin a hot-mix asphalt resurfacing project. The closures will be in effect until Sept. 7, the Iowa Department of Transportation said. Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be affected.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Storm headed into southwest MN, northwest Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heads up, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. The storm that passed through eastern South Dakota is headed your way. KELOLAND Meteorologists said as of 3:56 p.m. CT, a system near Chandler, Minnesota, had started ahead of a main system that brought strong winds and hail to southwestern Minnesota. That early system in Chandler produced baseball size hail near Lake Wilson.
IOWA STATE
Treehouse B&B in South Sioux City draws visitors from all 50 states

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are many unique bed and breakfast options in the state. We found another one you’ll want to try in South Sioux City. Darwin Knecht is the creator of a tree house bed and breakfast in the community. The official title of this destination is “The Kottage Knechtion Tree House Bed and Breakfast”. He says it all started with a TV show.
Sioux City Journal

Three people substantially injured in house explosion near Battle Creek, Iowa

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa -- Three people were injured in a house explosion in rural Battle Creek, Iowa, early Wednesday. A man outside the home at 2382 Carriage Ave. called 911 to report the explosion at 9:34 a.m., Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman said. When firefighters and emergency personnel arrived at the scene, the house was engulfed in flames.
BATTLE CREEK, IA
Sioux City Journal

Names of three victims of Battle Creek house explosion released

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa -- Ida County authorities have released the names of three people injured in a house explosion Wednesday in rural Battle Creek, Iowa. Injured were Jeremy Bruning, 42, Sandra Jepsen, 68, and Joel Stapleton, 46. A man outside the house at 2362 Carriage Ave. reported the blast at...
BATTLE CREEK, IA

