WATCH NOW: Ominous clouds during severe storm

DES MOINES, Iowa — This week's derecho and heavy rain come as Iowa's drought situation continue to slowly get worse. The newest drought monitor map was released Thursday morning. The map shows nearly half of Iowa as abnormally dry or in some level of drought. Northwest Iowa is the...
A severe thunderstorm packing heavy rain rolls into Sioux City in this video made at the Sgt. Floyd Monument about 4:45 p.m. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Washington, DC (KICD) — The weekly draught monitor from USDA does NOT reflect the 2 inches of rain much of our region received Tuesday. The latest map released this morning shows 7 of the counties in the KICD Broadcast area having certain degrees of draught, and all of Osceola and Dickinson Counties now D-0 “abnormally dry.”
On Tuesday portions of South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa were hit by a storm producing 70 mph and higher sustained winds, big hail, and heavy rain. There has been lots of damage all around the area. Trees down, roofs blown off, crops laid out flat, and much more devastation is being reported in the wake of South Dakota's 2nd derecho of 2022.
Another wonderful Saturday In The Park...and proof positive that SITP provides energy and soul to Sioux City. --Greg Grupp, Spirit Lake, Iowa. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
SIOUX CITY -- Lane closures on U.S. Highway 20 between Sioux City and Lawton are scheduled to begin Monday, when workers begin a hot-mix asphalt resurfacing project. The closures will be in effect until Sept. 7, the Iowa Department of Transportation said. Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be affected.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heads up, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. The storm that passed through eastern South Dakota is headed your way. KELOLAND Meteorologists said as of 3:56 p.m. CT, a system near Chandler, Minnesota, had started ahead of a main system that brought strong winds and hail to southwestern Minnesota. That early system in Chandler produced baseball size hail near Lake Wilson.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yesterday saw us climb into the upper 90s and we will be heading for similar territory this afternoon. Expect the heat index to be near 105 degrees in the afternoon. This means it will be another day where you will want to use heat precautions. By...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are many unique bed and breakfast options in the state. We found another one you’ll want to try in South Sioux City. Darwin Knecht is the creator of a tree house bed and breakfast in the community. The official title of this destination is “The Kottage Knechtion Tree House Bed and Breakfast”. He says it all started with a TV show.
SIOUX CITY — Starting Monday, July 11, motorists looking to use Outer Drive between Lewis Boulevard and the Highway 75 southbound on/off ramps will need to take a different route. According to a press release from the city of Sioux City, the Sioux City Engineering Division is closing that...
Volunteers with the Rural Woodbury County Historical Society move Correctionville's historic Illinois Central Railroad freight depot back to Correctionville in preparation to restoring it into a museum. Video clips provided by Terry Mammen.
SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux Falls Canaries completed a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday over the Sioux City Explorers. In Game 2, the Canaries beat the X's 4-3 at Sioux Falls Stadium. The second game was dominated by the theme of starting pitching and home runs as both starters went...
BATTLE CREEK, Iowa -- Three people were injured in a house explosion in rural Battle Creek, Iowa, early Wednesday. A man outside the home at 2382 Carriage Ave. called 911 to report the explosion at 9:34 a.m., Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman said. When firefighters and emergency personnel arrived at the scene, the house was engulfed in flames.
BATTLE CREEK, Iowa -- Ida County authorities have released the names of three people injured in a house explosion Wednesday in rural Battle Creek, Iowa. Injured were Jeremy Bruning, 42, Sandra Jepsen, 68, and Joel Stapleton, 46. A man outside the house at 2362 Carriage Ave. reported the blast at...
