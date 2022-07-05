ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Weston by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 17:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure...

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Haakon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Haakon; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Foot Hills; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog can be expected through 9 am MDT, 10 am CDT, from the foot hills of the Black Hills through south central South Dakota. Motorists should expect rapidly changing visibility, down to near zero at times. Remember to use your low beam headlights in fog, slow down, and provide plenty of braking distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, July 6

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following the official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Patrick Davidson censured for unprofessional behavior in city text scandal

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A former city administrator has been censured for ethical violations relating to his actions that exposed years’ worth of disparaging text messages between himself and a previous Gillette mayor. Davidson was censured by the International City/County Management Association, whose executive board on June 11 declared...
GILLETTE, WY
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, July 5

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Intoxication, July 1, S. Douglas Highway, GPD. Officers arrested a 25-year-old man for...
GILLETTE, WY
Devils Towers visitors spend $40M

GILLETTE (WNE) — Devils Tower National Monument had a record-breaking year in terms of visitors in 2021, and that translated into an increase in local revenue. Visitors to Devils Tower spent nearly $40 million in the region in 2021. According to a study done by the National Parks Service...
GILLETTE, WY
SPD: priorities are to ensure safety for everyone during Rodeo Week

The Sheridan Police Department will be getting some assistance from Gillette this Rodeo Week to aid officers with the influx of visitors. A common practice among sheriff’s offices and police departments in Wyoming, the sharing of manpower among the law enforcement agencies allows for better coverage and security during large events. This year’s WYO Rodeo will not feature a street dance as in years prior, events are spread throughout the City of Sheridan.
SHERIDAN, WY
Vivage Senior Living to take over management of The Legacy

GILLETTE, Wyo.—Campbell County Health will outsource management for The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center starting next month, the health organization announced Thursday. Beginning August 1, Vivage Senior Living will provide resources and support to the center after entering into a management services agreement with CCH, per a July 7...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

