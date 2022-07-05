Severe Weather Statement issued for Iredell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bland; Carroll; City of Galax; Grayson; Smyth; Wythe The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Alleghany County in northwestern North Carolina Eastern Smyth County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Bland County in southwestern Virginia Wythe County in southwestern Virginia Northwestern Carroll County in southwestern Virginia The northwestern City of Galax in southwestern Virginia Grayson County in southwestern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 458 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Marion Wytheville to near Mount Rogers Summit, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wytheville Galax Sparta Rural Retreat Independence Fries and Mouth Of Wilson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BLAND COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO