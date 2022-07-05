ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iredell, Rowan by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 19:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Randolph County in central North Carolina Southeastern Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Randleman, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Randleman, Pleasant Garden, Liberty, Ramseur, Franklinville, Staley, Climax, Randleman Regional Reservior Marina and Forest Oaks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bland, Carroll, City of Galax, Grayson, Smyth, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bland; Carroll; City of Galax; Grayson; Smyth; Wythe The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Alleghany County in northwestern North Carolina Eastern Smyth County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Bland County in southwestern Virginia Wythe County in southwestern Virginia Northwestern Carroll County in southwestern Virginia The northwestern City of Galax in southwestern Virginia Grayson County in southwestern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 458 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Marion Wytheville to near Mount Rogers Summit, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wytheville Galax Sparta Rural Retreat Independence Fries and Mouth Of Wilson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina North central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 643 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Morganton, or 6 miles northeast of South Mountains State Park, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cooksville, Pleasant Grove, Casar, Vale, South Mountains State Park and Belwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC

