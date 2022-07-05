Special Weather Statement issued for Audubon, Calhoun, Carroll, Crawford, Greene, Guthrie, Sac by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fremont; Harrison; Mills; Monona; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Shelby CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FUNNEL CLOUDS THIS AFTERNOON Current atmospheric conditions support the development of funnel clouds. Usually, these funnel clouds form from showers or weak thunderstorms. The funnels tend to be brief, drop only a few hundred feet from the cloud base, and rarely become a tornado or cause damage. However, if one is spotted, please immediately report it to the National Weather Service. If a tornado warning would become necessary, take appropriate action.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO