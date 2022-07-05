ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Audubon, Calhoun, Carroll, Crawford, Greene, Guthrie, Sac by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm...

Special Weather Statement issued for Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fremont; Harrison; Mills; Monona; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Shelby CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FUNNEL CLOUDS THIS AFTERNOON Current atmospheric conditions support the development of funnel clouds. Usually, these funnel clouds form from showers or weak thunderstorms. The funnels tend to be brief, drop only a few hundred feet from the cloud base, and rarely become a tornado or cause damage. However, if one is spotted, please immediately report it to the National Weather Service. If a tornado warning would become necessary, take appropriate action.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Special Weather Statement issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Ida, O'Brien, Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Ida; O'Brien; Plymouth; Woodbury CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR ISOLATED FUNNEL CLOUDS THIS AFTERNOON As isolated showers and thunderstorms form along a weak boundary, situated across northwest Iowa and extreme northeast Nebraska, brief funnel clouds may be produced mainly during the development phase of the showers and thunderstorms. Any funnel clouds that develop are expected to be weak and not touch the ground. However, if you feel your safety is threatened, please seek shelter.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Butler, Cass, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butler; Cass; Colfax; Dodge; Douglas; Platte; Sarpy; Saunders; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUTLER CASS COLFAX DODGE DOUGLAS PLATTE SARPY SAUNDERS WASHINGTON
BUTLER COUNTY, NE

