Severe Weather Statement issued for McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 13:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Target Area: Grundy; Kendall; La Salle; Will FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following areas, in north central Illinois, La Salle. In northeast Illinois, Grundy, Kendall and Will. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 100 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rainfall. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, with isolated locations near Morris and Minooka receiving up to 2.5 inches. - These heavy showers may still produce rainfall amounts up to 1 inch per hour in localized areas. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Ottawa, Mokena, Frankfort, Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Braidwood, Wilmington, Coal City, Marseilles, Sheridan, Crest Hill, Shorewood and Frankfort Square. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

