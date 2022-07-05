ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Report: Seahawks 'have never really been that interested' in QB Baker Mayfield

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nIn7I_0gVme05N00
Baker Mayfield was not traded by the Cleveland Browns during the NFL draft. BRYAN TERRY / USA TODAY NETWORK

Seattle represented one of the most logical trade destinations once Mayfield’s trade request went public. The fact that a Jimmy Garoppolo addition would require an intra-division trade further pointed to the former No. 1 overall pick ending up in Seattle.

Speculation continued when it came out that Mayfield himself was also interested in Seattle as a destination, echoing thoughts he made public earlier in the offseason once his trade request become known. However, the sense that a deal could be coming soon (or at any point) could be unfounded.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport threw cold water on the perceived connection between the Seahawks and Mayfield.

When appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rapoport said that he has heard “nothing to corroborate Baker to the Seahawks at all." He added that the Seahawks “have never really been that interested in him.”

There is a difference, of course, between teams like the Seahawks or Panthers trading for Mayfield – and therefore absorbing at least some of his $18.9M cap hit – and signing him as a free agent upon his release. If Seattle remains committed to their current QB room, though, as head coach Pete Carrol has indicated they will be, attention will again be turned towards Carolina.

The most important next step is the Browns’ decision on how to handle Mayfield in regards to Deshaun Watson. They will presumably wait until a final ruling is made on the latter’s eligibility to play in 2022 before trading the former Heisman winner, which will likely happen before training camp, Rapoport adds. Until then, this will remain a storyline worth watching for all parties involved.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Report: NFL's push for year-long Deshaun Watson suspension ended settlement talks

But the NFL or NFLPA can appeal Robinson’s verdict. That appeal would be decided by the league, which is believed to be pushing for a significant suspension. The league and the union entered settlement talks about a Watson punishment earlier this month, but those negotiations broke down. The NFL’s push for a year-long Watson ban is believed to have led to the parties shutting down the settlement talks, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Baker Mayfield addresses Browns relationship

The former No. 1 overall pick left the door slightly ajar to a potential emergency-circumstance return to Cleveland — as Deshaun Watson braces for a potential season-long suspension — but this situation still looks unsalvageable. “I think for that to happen, there would have to be some reaching...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

A.J. McCarron ready for return to NFL

Former Alabama star quarterback A.J. McCarron has created value for himself as a reliable backup quarterback in the NFL. When a job isn’t determined by consistent on-field production, it can be difficult to leverage new deals after an injury. After spending the 2021 NFL season recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the preseason, McCarron is ready to contribute again, according to Mark Inabinett of AL.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Reacts To Panthers Trade

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, Baker Mayfield will officially take the field with a new team. The former No. 1 overall pick watched as the Cleveland Browns moved heaven and Earth to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. Not long later, Mayfield made it clear he wouldn't play for the franchise again.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
NBC Sports

The door likely slams shut on Cam Newton, with the Panthers or any team

Last year, the Panthers brought back quarterback Cam Newton for a second stint. It sold tickets and created excitement. It didn’t generate many wins. In the aftermath of the draft, G.M. Scott Fitterer told #PFTPM that Newton could possibly return again to the Panthers. The trade for Baker Mayfield likely slams that door shut.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Had Special Message Earlier Today

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are celebrating their third anniversary today. In a message on Instagram, Emily wished Baker a happy anniversary and said she wouldn't trade their time together for the world. "Happy #3 to my partner in crime! It’s been a wild...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Pat Mcafee#American Football#Qb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson’s viral Baker Mayfield comments immediately go viral again after trade

After months of hinting at making a move for Baker Mayfield, the Carolina Panthers finally pulled off the trade. They sent a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the former top overall pick. The biggest loser in this trade is perhaps Robbie Anderson, the Panthers wide receiver who absolutely, positively did not want to team up with Mayfield.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Why Baker Mayfield will excel with Carolina Panthers in NFC South

News that Baker Mayfield's tenure in Cleveland has officially ended after the Browns traded the former No. 1 overall draft pick to the Carolina Panthers, pending a physical, swept the NFL world on Wednesday. Cleveland is receiving a 2024 or 2025 conditional draft pick in the trade. The Browns will...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Mahomes, Brady or Allen? Ranking the top 10 NFL QBs

Between all the jaw-dropping trades and mammoth contracts handed out, the NFL offseason has been filled with intrigue. But with a new season only a couple of months away, it's time to look ahead. On Tuesday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd did just that, ranking his top-10 signal-callers heading into the...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy