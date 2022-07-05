Report: Seahawks 'have never really been that interested' in QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield was not traded by the Cleveland Browns during the NFL draft. BRYAN TERRY / USA TODAY NETWORK

Seattle represented one of the most logical trade destinations once Mayfield’s trade request went public. The fact that a Jimmy Garoppolo addition would require an intra-division trade further pointed to the former No. 1 overall pick ending up in Seattle.

Speculation continued when it came out that Mayfield himself was also interested in Seattle as a destination, echoing thoughts he made public earlier in the offseason once his trade request become known. However, the sense that a deal could be coming soon (or at any point) could be unfounded.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport threw cold water on the perceived connection between the Seahawks and Mayfield.

When appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rapoport said that he has heard “nothing to corroborate Baker to the Seahawks at all." He added that the Seahawks “have never really been that interested in him.”

There is a difference, of course, between teams like the Seahawks or Panthers trading for Mayfield – and therefore absorbing at least some of his $18.9M cap hit – and signing him as a free agent upon his release. If Seattle remains committed to their current QB room, though, as head coach Pete Carrol has indicated they will be, attention will again be turned towards Carolina.

The most important next step is the Browns’ decision on how to handle Mayfield in regards to Deshaun Watson. They will presumably wait until a final ruling is made on the latter’s eligibility to play in 2022 before trading the former Heisman winner, which will likely happen before training camp, Rapoport adds. Until then, this will remain a storyline worth watching for all parties involved.