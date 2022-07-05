ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Small local restaurants continue to struggle

WAFB.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Louisiana natives will be honored with the Carnegie medal, the highest honor for civilian heroism. Some doctors believe we are inching towards the end...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

LSU Ag Center: Louisiana vegetable planting guide

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - Producing vegetables is a favorite hobby for many people. Homegrown vegetables have better flavor because they are harvested closer to their peak ripeness, which enables the production of more of their natural sugars. Plus, there is complete joy in watching a small seed develop into...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Restaurants
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Baton Rouge, LA
K945

Drive Fast? New Louisiana Law on I-10 Will Catch You

Traveling to Baton Rouge or New Orleans Soon? Lay Off the Gas Pedal. Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill, SB 435 into law that takes effect on August 1st, 2022. This bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. Simply put this bill that will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Doctors provide update on COVID across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Experts are weighing in on the current status of the COVID pandemic across Louisiana. On Tuesday, July 5, the Louisiana Department of Health reported more than 4,500 new cases, and the number of hospitalized patients jumped to 481. Doctors say two new sub-variants of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnegie#Burbank Drive
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana Lawmakers Urged to Override the Governor

Louisiana lawmakers are being urged to override the Governor's vetoes of several House Bills designed to keep convicted felons in jail. Our Governor is more concerned about the rights of criminals than he is about the rights and safety of Louisiana citizens. Bayou Mama Bears is a group of Louisiana mothers advocating for Louisiana citizens and their children. From BayouMamaBearscom:
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

9News Now: Friday, July 8

Col. Lamar Davis comments on speeding stop (Full Interview) Col. Lamar Davis, supt. of Louisiana State Police, answers questions about getting pulled over for speeding and not ticketed. Head of LSP pulled over for speeding; let go without being ticketed. Updated: 3 hours ago. The head of Louisiana State Police...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NOLA.com

New study spells more bad news for Louisiana's freshwater wetlands

It's no secret that Louisiana's crucially important saltwater and freshwater wetlands have long been fading away. But a new study shows things could get far worse. As the state's saltwater wetlands migrate inland due to sea level rise fueled by global warming, they will cause a loss of freshwater wetlands at a rate that is likely to be the highest in the nation, the study shows.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Water Discovered in South Louisiana Gas Station’s Fuel Tanks

A Louisiana Department of Agriculture spokesperson has confirmed that fuel sold at a South Louisiana gas station did contain water and that's why almost a dozen cars had to be towed after fueling at the station. Over the weekend several motorists had reported bouts of car trouble following a fuel stop at the station. Six of those vehicles had to be towed in for service.
LOUISIANA STATE
boardingarea.com

Should Motorists Be Timed and Fined For Speeding?

Once the second longest twin span bridge in Louisiana at a total length of 18.2 miles when it opened to traffic in 1973, the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge — which is also known as the Louisiana Airborne Memorial Bridge — carries at least 30,420 vehicles per day on Interstate 10 over the largest wetland and swamp in the United States known as the Atchafalaya Swamp in south central Louisiana between Baton Rouge and Lafayette…
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Highest looping roller coaster in the US to open this weekend

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – Sitting on Iron Mountain, the highest looping roller coaster in the United States is set to open in Colorado this weekend. In addition to its record-setting loop, the Defiance roller coaster has the steepest freefall drop in the western U.S. at 110 feet, according to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy