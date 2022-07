GRANTSVILLE — Garrett County native Paul C. Edwards has announced his candidacy for re-election as county commissioner representing Commissioner District 2. Serving as the chairman of the Board of Garrett County Commissioners for the past eight years, Edwards’ tireless commitment has helped launch the Garrett County first-time home-buyers program, expanded internet access county-wide, brought focus on funding our school system, improved our community athletic facilities at the town parks, local schools and Garrett College, and has built strong relationships with partner agencies to work cooperatively toward mutual goals.

