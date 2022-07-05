ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Confusion continues over Alexandria utility bills

Cover picture for the articleThe Rapides Parish School Board said they have yet to receive an official response from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association on the ongoing debate over the new “select” school definition...

Utility bill assistance available for Rapides Parish residents

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - As utility bill prices continue to rise, the Cenla Community Action Committee is urging residents to qualify for assistance. “What we’re doing is conducting a series of outreaches and calling it a utility outreach tour,” said Pamela Ballott, Program Director for CCAC. “Individuals can come to any of the outreach sites that we have scheduled and bring in their documentation. They must bring in all the required documentation in order to receive assistance, and we will help them with the high utility bills that they have been receiving.”
kalb.com

Work beginning at Dresser site in Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will soon begin work activities for their offsite in-situ chemical oxidation treatments at the old Dresser facility in Rapides Parish. This is part of an interim remedial measure to address the affected groundwater in the area. State Representative...
westcentralsbest.com

Vernon Parish Republican Executive Committee Calls for Veto Override Session

A Press Release from the Vernon Republican Parish Executive Committee calls for State Legislators to convene a Veto Override Sessions following Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoing a multiple bills that covered education, crime, and religion, that were sent to his desk. The release reads as follows:. The Vernon Republican Parish...
kalb.com

Previewing the 2022 Fall Elections

Tyler is tracking our ongoing HEAT THREAT and slightly better rain possibilities on this Wednesday! Details here!. The Rapides Parish School Board said they have yet to receive an official response from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association on the ongoing debate over the new “select” school definition for sports.
Survey: Help reimagine the Tioga Park & Heritage Museum

The following has been provided by the Rapides Area Planning Commission. The Rapides Area Planning Commission is conducting a study to determine the feasibility of converting the former Chicago, Rock Island, & Pacific (CRIP) rail line into a mixed-use path. The Tioga Heritage Park & Museum would serve as a major destination along the proposed path from Pineville to Ball Louisiana.
Alexandria fire at 1610 Jackson Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at a two-story building at 1610 Jackson Street in Alexandria on July 6, 2022. The Alexandria Fire Department said they responded to the fire around 7:24 a.m. and successfully put it out. No injuries were reported.
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money

Fire on Houston Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at a home on Houston Street in Alexandria on July 5, 2022. The Alexandria Fire Department said they responded to the fire around 3 p.m. and were able to successfully extinguish it. No injuries have been reported.
A Family of Champions: Meet a winning pair of Pirates

Alena Noakes takes look at the latest rally in Rapides Parish, this one targeting the alleged injustice that occurs at the hands of detention centers. This time last year, a group of college students decided to have an adventurous summer by building a homemade pontoon boat and sailing down to NOLA. Dylan Domangue recounts their tale down the river.
Sheriff: Bomb threats at La. college campuses originated from same number

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Bomb threats are under investigation at multiple college campuses across Louisiana Wednesday. Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said after speaking with other agencies, it is investigators’ belief that at least some of the threat calls, if not all, originated from the same number. Kayla Vincent,...
Service Programs Help Residents Pay Their Utility Bills

The increase in heat and fuel usage is causing a rise in utility bills. Service programs in Rapides Parish are helping these customers offset the cost. The CENLA Community Action Committee encourages residents to bring their utility bills to them. Angela Allen feels grateful they are helping her pay her...
New RPSB program will financially help anyone with a college degree become a teacher

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A growing crisis is taking place in school systems across the country as there are not enough teachers in the classrooms anymore. This problem is one that the Rapides Parish School Board is trying to get ahead of with a new program they are launching for anyone looking to further their career in education. At the July 5 school board meeting, board members approved the Rapides Alternative Temporary Authority to Teach program, which will allow anyone with a college degree, even if it is not in education, to start teaching in the parish.
Bad gas recipients seek compensation for damaged vehicles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Friday, July 1, an estimated half dozen consumers’ vehicles stalled after getting gas at the Chadeaux gas station at 12210 Highway 165 near Kinder. For clarification, it’s the Chadeaux’s #3 about a half mile south of Coushatta casino and on the west side of the road. It’s owned by Kinder Ventures.
