Confusion continues over Alexandria utility bills

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A growing crisis is taking place in school systems across the country as there are not enough teachers in the classrooms anymore. This problem is one that the Rapides Parish School Board is trying to get ahead of with a new program they are launching for anyone looking to further their career in education. At the July 5 school board meeting, board members approved the Rapides Alternative Temporary Authority to Teach program, which will allow anyone with a college degree, even if it is not in education, to start teaching in the parish.

RAPIDES PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO