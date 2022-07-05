Confusion continues over Alexandria utility bills

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - As utility bill prices continue to rise, the Cenla Community Action Committee is urging residents to qualify for assistance. “What we’re doing is conducting a series of outreaches and calling it a utility outreach tour,” said Pamela Ballott, Program Director for CCAC. “Individuals can come to any of the outreach sites that we have scheduled and bring in their documentation. They must bring in all the required documentation in order to receive assistance, and we will help them with the high utility bills that they have been receiving.”
