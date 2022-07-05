ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

Parade shooting suspect charged with seven counts of murder

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdMKt_0gVmd4eU00

The gunman accused of attacking an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, a prosecutor said.

Lake County State’s attorney Eric Rinehart promised that dozens more charges would be sought. He added that the suspect, if convicted of murder, would receive a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

It comes after police said Robert E Crimo III legally bought two high-powered rifles and three other weapons despite authorities being called to his home twice since 2019 after he threatened suicide and violence.

A spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force told a news conference that the suspected shooter, who was arrested late on Monday, used a high-powered rifle “similar to an AR-15″ to spray more than 70 rounds from atop a commercial building into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park, an affluent community of about 30,000 on the Lake Michigan shore.

Police said they were called to the suspect’s home in September 2019 after a family member called to say he was threatening “to kill everyone” in the home.

Task force spokesman Christopher Covelli said police confiscated 16 knives, a dagger and a sword, but said there was no sign he had any guns at the time.

The suspect legally purchased the high-powered rifle in Illinois within the past year, Mr Covelli said. In all, police said, he purchased five firearms, which were recovered by officers at his father’s home.

Police in 2019 also responded to a reported suicide attempt by the suspect, Mr Covelli said.

The day after the shooting, authorities reported the death of a seventh person. More than three dozen other people were wounded in the attack, which Mr Covelli said the suspect had planned for several weeks.

Investigators who have interrogated the suspect and reviewed his social media posts have not determined a motive for the attack or found any indication that he targeted victims by race, religion or other protected status, Mr Covelli said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BlRsl_0gVmd4eU00
Highland Park, the day after a deadly mass shooting (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP) (AP)

Earlier in the day, FBI agents peeked into trash cans and under picnic blankets as they searched for more evidence at the site where the assailant opened fire. The shots were initially mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of revellers fled in terror.

The shooting was just the latest to shatter the rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months.

This time, the bloodshed came as the nation tried to find cause to celebrate its founding and the bonds that still hold it together.

A police officer pulled over Crimo north of the shooting scene several hours after police released his photo and warned that he was likely armed and dangerous, Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said.

Law enforcement officials gave his age as 21 or 22.

After evading initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd, Crimo drove to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, then returned to Illinois, Mr Covelli said.

The shooting occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day.

Among them was Nicolas Toledo, who was visiting his family in Illinois from Mexico. He was shot and died at the scene, his granddaughter, Xochil Toledo, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Also killed was Jacki Sundheim, a lifelong congregant and “beloved” staff member at nearby North Shore Congregation Israel, which announced her death on its website.

The Lake County coroner released the names of four other victims: 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein, 35-year-old Irina McCarthy, 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 88-year-old Stephen Straus.

Nine people, ranging from 14 to 70, remained in hospital on Tuesday, officials said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Ukrainian Village family was prepared when faced with carjacker

CHICAGO (CBS) - A Chicago dad had to sprint from his SUV with his young daughter after a man with a gun demanded he get out.The carjacking was something the family had planned for. Chris  and Josselyn Kula said they knew crime comes with living in a city so they tried to always stay vigilant. Years ago, that included making a plan if they were ever carjacked, which they never thought that would actually happen. But this last Tuesday, their fears came true. "I threw my hands up and said, 'You can have the car, I need to get my...
CHICAGO, IL
newschain

Parade mass shooting suspect ‘contemplated second attack’

The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade confessed to unleashing a hail of bullets from a rooftop in Chicago and then fled to Madison, Wisconsin, where he contemplated an attack there, authorities said. The gunman turned back to Illinois, where he was arrested, after deciding...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Lake County, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Madison, IL
Lake County, IL
Crime & Safety
wmay.com

Bailey: Pritzker Must Answer For Highland Park Shooting

Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey says Governor JB Pritzker has to bear responsibility for the failure to prevent the suspected shooter in the Highland Park parade massacre from obtaining a gun. In a Springfield news conference, Bailey said the lapses that allowed Robert Crimo III to get a FOID...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park mass shooting suspect's uncle expresses shock at tragedy

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – The uncle of the suspects in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park expressed shock at the news of the attack which left six people dead and about two dozen wounded.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke to the suspect's uncle, Paul Crimo, outside of the home in Highwood, near Highland Park, Monday evening where he said the suspect had lived for about five years. The man indicated his nephew lived in a back apartment on the property."I'm heartbroken," Crimo said. "And I can't even believe it right now. (I'm) praying for all the families and for everybody that...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Straus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suicide#Murder#Violent Crime
evanstonroundtable.com

Mayor Daniel Biss: Tragedy in Highland Park

Yesterday, a tragedy occurred in Highland Park. A gunman fired repeatedly into the Independence Day parade, taking six lives and wounding dozens. The suspected shooter was taken into custody in the early evening, more than eight frightening hours after the shooting. Given that situation, we quickly decided to cancel both our 4th of July Parade and the evening concert and fireworks.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Pritzker response to NRA's mass shooting tweet: "Leave us the hell alone"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker had a very direct message to the National Rifle Association -- Leave us the hell alone.That message came in a response to an NRA tweet that said, "Since 1950, 94% of mass public shootings occurred in gun-free zones."The Illinois governor retweeted it with a comment saying, "And 100% of mass public shootings happen with guns. As governor, on behalf of the people of Illinois, leave us the hell alone."
CHICAGO, IL
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy