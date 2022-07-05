ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose man, 59, arrested for deadly assault

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pA4Ti_0gVmcVBp00

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — A San Jose man was arrested in connection with an assault that later turned fatal, the San Jose Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday. Greg Kirk, 59, was arrested on June 30 for homicide.

The incident happened in the early hours of June 18. At 4:25 a.m., officers responded to a hospital to investigate an assault and battery. They met with an adult, male victim whose injuries were considered non-life-threatening at the time.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

On June 27, the victim died in the hospital from the injuries he sustained in the assault. Three days later, Kirk was arrested in his San Jose home and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released as authorities are notifying his next of kin. He is the 19th homicide victim in San Jose in 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Resident shot at after confronting catalytic converter thieves in El Sobrante, suspects flee

EL SOBRANTE, Calif. - An El Sobrante resident who witnessed a catalytic convertor theft in progress was shot at by the thieves, Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department says. The incident happened Thursday at around 9:40 a.m. Deputies were dispatched to the call of a shooting at the 100 block of Renee Court near May Raod. The sheriff's department said the resident confronted two subjects stealing the valuable part from a vehicle. One of the suspects fired a shot at the resident, who was not struck.
EL SOBRANTE, CA
KRON4 News

One shot on I-580 near Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — One person was struck in a shooting on Interstate-580 Thursday afternoon, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, CHP said. The shooting happened on eastbound I-580 in the area of 164th Avenue in Castro Valley. The freeway...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

1 injured during I-580 shooting in San Leandro; same area couple was recently caught in crossfire

SAN LEANDRO (KGO) -- At least one person was injured during a freeway shooting on I-580 Thursday afternoon in San Leandro, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said the incident occurred in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near 150th Avenue, after 4 p.m. A short time later, a victim with a gunshot wound showed up at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Couple injured in deadly Oakland chase can't afford to get car back

OAKLAND, Calif. - A young couple hospitalized after two Oakland police officers chased a 19-year-old driver, which ended in a crash that killed their 28-year-old cousin has at least two other major problems. Ina Lavalu, 24, and her husband, Daniel Fifita, 25, each suffered injuries so significant that they can't...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area men charged with bribing Vallejo city official

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Two Bay Area men were charged on Thursday with bribing a Vallejo city official, according to the United States Department of Justice. Steven Chu, 40, of San Bruno and Ben Guan, 35, of San Francisco were each hit with one count of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and one count […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

6th injured person comes forward following gunfire after Oakland A’s game

(BCN) — A sixth person has come forward reporting injuries from celebratory gunfire after the Fourth of July Oakland A’s game at RingCentral Coliseum, police said Thursday. Officers responded at about 9:30 p.m. Monday to investigate injuries reported at the Coliseum. Officers located three people who said they were injured by bullet fragments either on […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

PHOTOS: Car crashes into Cupertino Starbucks, injures 2

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a Starbucks in Cupertino on Thursday afternoon, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said. Police shared images of the car in the Starbucks, which you can see below. Both of the injured people were bystanders inside the Starbucks. The driver was not […]
CUPERTINO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Kirk
KRON4 News

SF man arrested for stabbing Walgreens security guard

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested a man for stabbing a Walgreens security guard on July 1. The victim was hospitalized but has since recovered and been released. The stabbing happened at the Walgreens on 135 Powell Street. The suspect was later located and arrested...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Car flips over after crash in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A car has flipped over after a vehicle collision in Concord Thursday evening, police announced on Twitter. Minor injuries were reported, but police did not specify how many individuals were hurt. The crash happened on the intersection of Port Chicago Highway and Almond Avenue, which...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police report missing ‘at-risk’ man

UPDATE: OPD says Hunt has been found safe. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for help in locating an “at-risk” man, the department tweeted Wednesday afternoon. Leonard Hunt, 73, was last seen Tuesday night around 11:50 p.m. on the 600 block of 51st Street. Hunt is considered to be at risk […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
montereycountyweekly.com

Homicide victim in Salinas is identified as Everett Alvarez High School cheer coach.

Early in the morning on Tuesday, July 5, Marina police were leaving Natividad Medical Center when they saw a one-vehicle collision at the intersection of Natividad Road and Lunsford Drive, a few blocks away from the hospital. Inside, they found 29-year-old Faith Elizabeth Valenzuela unresponsive. Valenzuela was unconscious and wasn’t...
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Oakland couple caught in crossfire on I-580

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the name of the interstate where the shooting occurred. This has been updated. (July 7, 2022) (KRON) — An Oakland couple is feeling grateful after they were caught in the crossfire of a freeway shooting in the East Bay. Garrett Mason and his fiancé were leaving Oakland […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

9-year-old drowns in apartment complex pool

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A 9-year-old Mountain View boy died after drowning in an apartment complex pool on Wednesday afternoon. He was found unresponsive and was later taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Mountain View Police Department said. The police department received a call at about 4:00 p.m. about […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Man walks away with 21 pairs of jeans from Stockton store

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, on May 17, a man entered a business on the 10800 block of Trinity Parkway in Stockton and stole 21 pairs of jeans. Police said that he selected 21 pairs of men’s Levi’s and then...
STOCKTON, CA
KSBW.com

Everett Alvarez cheer coach gunned down in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — A Salinas resident who coached cheerleading for Everett Alvarez High School has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting Tuesday morning. 29-year-old Faith Elizabeth Valenzuela was found in her vehicle unconscious with gunshot wounds by a police officer on Natividad Road and Lunsford Drive in Salinas.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest teenager with ghost gun

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a juvenile in possession of a ghost gun Sunday evening, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department (SJPD). While conducting a fireworks enforcement in Alviso, SJPD officers made contact with a 15-year-old boy who was in possession of a ghost gun. The teenager was arrested and booked into juvenile hall.
KRON4 News

Duckling saved, reunited with parents

HAYWARD (KRON) – A Hayward police officer saved a duckling from being eaten by a cat and reunited it with its parents, according to an Instagram post. “While at a call for service in south Hayward, Officer Starr noticed a cat had captured a duckling and was attempting to…well, you know,” the post states. “Officer […]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy