Lafayette Parish Sheriff

UPDATE: 07/05/22 7:00 P.M. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has given the all clear on a situation near the UL Lafayette campus Islamic Center.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Captain John Mowell said deputies were on scene and that the situation has been resolved.

KLFY initially reported that the circumstances surrounding the police presence was due to a hostage situation.

Mowell said that information was determined to be incorrect.