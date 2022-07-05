ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge thrift store closing after decades of business

By Michael Simoneaux
WAFB
WAFB
 2 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Here Today Gone Tomorrow thrift store, which is located along Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge, is shutting its doors after about...

theadvocate.com

See what retailer is building a new store at the former Brunet's Cajun Restaurant

Dollar General is building a 10,640-foot-square foot store near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and South Flannery Road. The store is under construction at 135 S. Flannery, the former home of Brunet's Cajun Restaurant, a popular seafood eatery. The Dollar General store is set to open in the fall, and between six to 10 people will work in the store. This will be the 23rd Dollar General store in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Check out the six most expensive homes on the Baton Rouge market

While the overall residential market remains hot, the high-end market typically ebbs and flows to its own beat. And although real estate veteran Vicki Spurlock says there is steady activity in the high-end market, it’s not moving nearly as fast as its lesser-end counterpart. “In this market, I don’t...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BR milkshake bar to celebrate first year, giving out free treats

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Yard Milkshake Bar is celebrating its first year in Baton Rouge on Saturday, July 9. The first 25 customers who come at noon will receive a free cookie dough pop. Customers can enter a drawing for a basket full of goodies at the end of the event. Items on the milkshake bar’s menu include a birthday cake-themed treat and a Fourth of July-themed treat. Find the full menu here.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

These 10 new and reopened Baton Rouge restaurants are now open for business

As some Baton Rouge restaurants close, others open. Owners of popular, local spots like Fleur de Lis and Quarters have recently shut down their businesses, leaving some residents both heartbroken and hungry. But fear not; several new eateries this year have opened their doors to offer signature dishes like pecan-wood...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Baton Rouge, LA
iheart.com

Longtime Baton Rouge Thrift Shop Shuts Down

A popular Baton Rouge thrift store on Burbank Drive is now closed after 30 years. Here Today Gone Tomorrow announced on social media in May that it was shutting down on Saturday, July 2. The store was selling off store fixtures such as mannequins and clothing racks on Tuesday, and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Food Network names Lafayette's Johnson's Boucaniere top barbecue restaurant in Louisiana

Lafayette's Johnson's Boucaniere has made the The Food Network's "50 States of Barbecue," a list of what it ranks to be the best barbecue joints in each state. "With an Acadian French name that roughly translates as "smokehouse," this old Lafayette Grocery Store specializes in Cajun-style barbecue," the network's entry stated. "As one would expect, there's plenty of seasoning and flavorful accoutrements."
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

$1 million renovation to launch for Baton Rouge's Main Street Market

Main Street Market, downtown Baton Rouge's public marketplace located at 501 Main St. and home of the Red Stick Farmers Market every Saturday, will undergo a renovation in 2023. The Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance manages the marketplace and hosts the weekly farmers market, among other important initiatives,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

HealthyBR’s Family Fitness Rocks event kicks off Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and HealthyBR are helping BREC celebrate its 75th Anniversary with a family-friendly event that aims to get everyone in shape. Named Family Fitness Rocks, the monthly event, held every 2nd Friday, is a workout with a focus on families. On Friday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Cloud iridescence spotted in Denham Springs

Have you ever seen a rainbow of colors in the clouds? This is not just any rainbow, it’s a unique and rare phenomenon called cloud iridescence. Cloud iridescence usually shows up in pale pastels, but can also be vibrant like the photo above. They are only visible for a short period of time. When the sun reaches the perfect angle, each droplet of water or ice crystal reflects the sun’s light out into a rainbow of colors. These little rainbows are hard to come by also because the droplets and crystals have to be just the right size. If the droplets are too big they will produce a halo instead.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

July 6 is National Fried Chicken Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The first full week of July began with fireworks as the nation celebrated Independence Day, and the arrival of the middle of the week brought a new celebration. Wednesday, July 6 has been set aside to honor a food so crispy, tender, and delightfully crunchy that it is consumed with […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Men’s Haircuts: Voted Top 5 Shops & Salons in Lafayette

Acadiana men like to look good and it all starts with grooming. Hair and beard are also crucial to Acadiana business males and blue-collar men who want to look good. The barber shop or salon you choose can make a difference in the way you look, finding the one that's right for you matters.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Best place for new bridge is near the existing one

There is a great deal of concern about the possible location for a new Mississippi River Bridge, which is intended to relieve traffic congestion on the existing Interstate 10 bridge. Locating the new bridge too far south of the existing I-10 bridge will not serve the traffic bound for Interstate...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
