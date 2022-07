It’s finally done. Baker Mayfield is out of Cleveland and off to Carolina. After months of speculation on what the Browns would do with their QB they pulled the trigger on a trade. There did not seem to be many suitors for the Cleveland QB but one team that consistently came up was the Seattle Seahawks. Even with all of the rumors flying around the Seahawks never pulled the trigger. This signals to me that they are going to tank for a QB this season.

