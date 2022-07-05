Report: Manchester United Linked To Argentinian Midfielder Paulo Dybala Agents Following Cristiano Ronaldo Dramatic Exit News

According to recent reports, Manchester United are claimed to be in contact with Paulo Dybala's representatives given the Red Devils' interest in the Midfielder.

From the past week huge news from Cristiano Ronaldo hit the Old Trafford side, the Portuguese expressed how unhappy he was at Manchester United.

CR7 is trying to show the club's board and owners their lack of ambition and that they do not have a winning mentality as the Portuguese does.

For that reason the Striker asked the club to be open to convenient offers if any arrived, so he could depart from the Theatre of Dreams.

Then, today Erik Ten Hag said that right now Manchester United can not direct their attention on Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer future when the team still needs several signings.

It was claimed by Fabrizio Romano that the Red Devils have already made clear to the media that Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale and they are not planning to get rid of him just yet.

The Portuguese International needs to sit down with Erik Ten Hag and sort things out so the Old Trafford side could take a course of action.

Earlier we shared a statement claiming that Paulo Dybala could be set to arrive at Manchester United in the event Cristiano Ronaldo's exit took place.

According to reports from Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio: Paulo Dybala's agents are in contact with Manchester United.

Iniatially what everybody knew was that the Argentinian International was set to arrive at Inter Milan, but the Serie A Tim side has put the number 10 on stand-by.

This due to claims from the Nerazzurri saying that their attacking line is already fully booked, which could deny the 28-year-old the chance to keep playing in Italy.

